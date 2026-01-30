Uzbekistan, Türkiye's Ahlatci Holding Explore Opportunities In Mining

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Türkiye's Ahlatci Holding discussed opportunities for cooperation in the mining sector, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan.

The issue was reviewed during a meeting held in Ankara between Uzbekistan's Minister of Economy and Finance Jamshid Kuchkarov and Ahlatci Holding's Chief Executive Officer Ahmet Ahlatci.

The discussions focused on the application of modern technologies in geological exploration and the phased introduction of advanced practices. The sides also exchanged views on priority areas for expanding investment cooperation in Uzbekistan and the prospects for implementing mutually beneficial projects.

Uzbekistan's mining sector is vital to its economy, contributing 10-15% to GDP and generating 25% of export revenues. In 2024, the sector's production value surged to over $4.6 billion, a 20.6% increase year-on-year. It excels in gold, ranking among the top five globally for reserves, with the Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Company producing 129.1 tons in 2024. The copper industry is expanding, with the Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Complex planning to process up to 60 million tonnes of ore annually by 2026.

Uzbekistan is also a major uranium exporter, earning approximately $200 million, and possesses significant deposits of minerals like tungsten, lithium, silver, and molybdenum.

Ahlatci Holding is a Turkish business group operating in the mining, precious metals, energy, finance, and manufacturing sectors, with activities in Türkiye and abroad.