New Wave Of Ex-Idps Reach Azerbaijan's Khankendi, Khojaly, And Aghdara (PHOTO)

The Great Return program to the territories liberated from occupation is continuing in stages in line with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

The latest relocation wave covers families moving to the Karkijahan settlement of Khankendi city, the Khanyurdu and Tazabina villages of Khojaly district, and the Hasanriz village of Aghdara district. These families had been temporarily accommodated across various regions of the country, mainly in hostels, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

At this stage, the relocation of families will proceed as follows: 5 families, totaling 25 individuals, will be moved to the Kerkijahan settlement in Khankendi city; 6 families, comprising 24 individuals, will be resettled in the village of Khanyurdu in Khojaly district; 8 families, amounting to 41 individuals, will relocate to the village of Tazabina; and 10 families, representing 52 individuals, will be transferred to the village of Hasanriz in Aghdara district.