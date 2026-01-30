New Wave Of Ex-Idps Reach Azerbaijan's Khankendi, Khojaly, And Aghdara (PHOTO)
At this stage, the relocation of families occurred as follows: 5 families, comprising 25 individuals, were moved to the Kerkijahan settlement in Khankendi city; 6 families, totaling 24 individuals, were resettled in the village of Khanyurdu in Khojaly district; 8 families, amounting to 41 individuals, relocated to the village of Tazabina; and 10 families, with a total of 52 individuals, were relocated to the village of Hasanriz in Aghdara district.
The Great Return program is Azerbaijan's strategic initiative to resettle over one million formerly displaced persons into territories liberated after the 2020 Patriotic War by 2030. It focuses on rebuilding infrastructure, housing, and establishing sustainable communities in the Karabakh and East Zangezur regions, aiming to fully reintegrate these areas into national life.
