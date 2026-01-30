Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
New Wave Of Ex-Idps Reach Azerbaijan's Khankendi, Khojaly, And Aghdara (PHOTO)


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, January 30. The migration caravan heading to their native lands reached Azerbaijan's Khankendi, Khojaly, and Aghdara districts, Trend reports.

At this stage, the relocation of families occurred as follows: 5 families, comprising 25 individuals, were moved to the Kerkijahan settlement in Khankendi city; 6 families, totaling 24 individuals, were resettled in the village of Khanyurdu in Khojaly district; 8 families, amounting to 41 individuals, relocated to the village of Tazabina; and 10 families, with a total of 52 individuals, were relocated to the village of Hasanriz in Aghdara district.

The Great Return program is Azerbaijan's strategic initiative to resettle over one million formerly displaced persons into territories liberated after the 2020 Patriotic War by 2030. It focuses on rebuilding infrastructure, housing, and establishing sustainable communities in the Karabakh and East Zangezur regions, aiming to fully reintegrate these areas into national life.

The Great Return program to the territories liberated from occupation is continuing in stages in line with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

The latest relocation wave covers families moving to the Karkijahan settlement of Khankendi city, the Khanyurdu and Tazabina villages of Khojaly district, and the Hasanriz village of Aghdara district. These families had been temporarily accommodated across various regions of the country, mainly in hostels, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

At this stage, the relocation of families will proceed as follows: 5 families, totaling 25 individuals, will be moved to the Kerkijahan settlement in Khankendi city; 6 families, comprising 24 individuals, will be resettled in the village of Khanyurdu in Khojaly district; 8 families, amounting to 41 individuals, will relocate to the village of Tazabina; and 10 families, representing 52 individuals, will be transferred to the village of Hasanriz in Aghdara district.

Residents returning to their native homes expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support provided to them. They also thanked the Azerbaijani Army, its soldiers and officers for liberating the territories, and offered prayers for the martyrs who lost their lives in this cause.

















Trend News Agency

