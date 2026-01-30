Shocking Allegations: Husband Says Police Pressured Him After Wife, Child's Death

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The husband of a girl and a woman who died after falling into a sewer line near Bhatti Gate in Lahore has accused the police of assault and forcing a false confession.

Speaking to Geo News, the deceased woman's husband, Ghulam Murtaza, said that when he went to the police station to report the incident of his wife and daughter falling into the sewer line, the police detained him instead of helping.

According to him, SP Bilal and SHO Zain beat him and kept pressuring him to confess to killing his wife.

Ghulam Murtaza stated that there was no argument with his wife at the time of the incident and that they had come with family for an outing.

He told the police that he witnessed his wife and daughter falling into the sewer line, but the officers dismissed his statement as false.

He also claimed that the police confiscated his mobile phone, while at the time of the incident, one of his sons was with his mother.

He alleged that the police repeatedly told him to admit that he had killed his wife and daughter, while the police were trying to forcibly make him confess to both murders.

According to Ghulam Murtaza, the police had also detained his cousin Tanveer.

It is worth noting that yesterday, a woman and her daughter fell into a sewer line and died near Data Darbar in the Bhatti Gate area of Lahore.

Initially, the police and other authorities denied the incident, calling it false news and claiming that no such event had occurred.

Later, after nearly 10 hours, the bodies of the woman and her daughter were recovered approximately three kilometers from the site of the incident.