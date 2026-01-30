Enemy Attacks Kharkiv Region With Missiles And Drones, Leaving One Dead And Several Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook.

According to him, a 47-year-old woman was killed, and a 52-year-old woman was injured in a cottage cooperative near the village of Novoosynove in the Kurylivka community; a 54-year-old man was injured in the village of Chorne in the Vilkhuvatka community.

The enemy used one missile, the type of which is being determined, six Geran-2 drones, and two other UAVs, the type of which is also being determined, in the Kharkiv region.

In the Bohodukhiv district, power lines were damaged in the village of Hubarivka.

In the Kupiansk district, in the village of Velykyi Burluk, three private houses and an administrative building were damaged.

In the Kharkiv district, in the village of Dokuchaievske, a civilian enterprise was damaged.

The transit evacuation point in Lozova received 89 people in one day. In total, 17,624 people have been registered at the point since it began operating.

As reported by Ukrinform, three settlements in the Kharkiv region were under Russian attack on January 29, and one man was kille d.

Illustrative photo: Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine