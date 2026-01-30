In Response To Invitation To Moscow, Zelensky Offers Meeting With Putin In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian president announced this during a conversation with journalists, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“Of course, it is impossible for me to meet with Putin in Moscow. It's the same as meeting with Putin in Kyiv. I can also invite him to Kyiv, let him come. I publicly invite him, if he dares, of course,” Zelensky said.

He stressed that he wants to reach a constructive agreement that ends the war.

“We want to agree on a meeting that could be productive constructively. We want to discuss the issues at hand and resolve them. But if someone does not want to meet but cannot afford to say so directly for some reason, then these invitations to Moscow are made. It is clear what is happening,” the president explained.

According to him, he is ready for any realistic format of the leaders' meeting.“I don't know what the outcome will be. But at least it will be better than what is happening today,” Zelensky said.

At the same time, he emphasized that a meeting in Moscow and Belarus is impossible because these are states, one of which is an aggressor that started and is waging war against Ukraine, and the other is its partner in these actions.

As reported, on January 28, Russian dictator's assistant Yuri Ushakov said that Moscow was ready to consider direct talks between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky and invited Volodymyr Zelensky to Moscow.