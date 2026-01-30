Ukrainian FM On Russia's Request To UN: General Assembly Rejects Seizure Of Crimea And Donetsk Region
“Russia asked the UN if it recognises“self-determination” for the Donbas, similar to Greenland. Somebody has to tell these idiots that the UN has already responded: in October 2022, 143 UNGA members rejected Russia's illegal land grabs. Bingo card: get the hell out of Ukraine,” the diplomat wrote.Read also: Zelensky: We are not ready for compromises that lead to violation of territorial integrity
As reported by Ukrinform, UN Secretary-General António Guterres ruled out using the principle of the self-determination of nations to Crimea and the Donetsk region.
Ukrinform's photos can be purchased here.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment