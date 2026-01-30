Ukrainian FM On Russia's Request To UN: General Assembly Rejects Seizure Of Crimea And Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi on the social network X, according to Ukrinform.

“Russia asked the UN if it recognises“self-determination” for the Donbas, similar to Greenland. Somebody has to tell these idiots that the UN has already responded: in October 2022, 143 UNGA members rejected Russia's illegal land grabs. Bingo card: get the hell out of Ukraine,” the diplomat wrote.

Zelensky: We are not ready for compromises that lead to violation of territorial integrity

As reported by Ukrinform, UN Secretary-General António Guterres ruled out using the principle of the self-determination of nations to Crimea and the Donetsk region.

