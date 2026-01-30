Zelensky: Security Guarantees From US Should Be Signed Before Main Peace Document

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The president announced this during a conversation with journalists, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“I believe that if the document on security guarantees is ready and it is not a condition for anything else, then it can be signed,” Zelensky said.

According to him, he emphasized to the American side that the signing of security guarantees is important because society needs to see real progress.

“...A lot has been done, but people need to believe in this progress because, after such a difficult war, people don't have much faith. They need something to count on. In this case, the most people can count on is security guarantees,” the president stressed.

Zelensky noted that the issue of the number of Ukrainian troops is part of society's belief in justice, so it is also included in the security guarantees package.

“And when we talk about the issue we have worked on, an army of 800,000, it all comes down to our people's faith in justice. The army will be like that. The army's manpower is included in the security guarantee package with America. There is a military appendix that our military drafted together, and it includes the appropriate weapons,” he said.

The president expressed hope that after the document is signed, information about the weapons Ukraine can count on will become public.

Speaking about European partners, the president clarified that they do not appear in this document, but are involved in another format.

“The Europeans can help us finance some things. It is important that this not only exists on paper,” he said.

The president stressed that, in his opinion, the security guarantee documents should be signed before the final decisions are made.

“And therefore, I believe that these documents must be signed before the final decision. In my opinion, this is the right step,” Zelensky said.

He also stressed that the signing of security guarantees is a gesture of goodwill and does not entail automatic obligations at the end of the war.

“My message was this: Signing security guarantees is a gesture of goodwill. There is no need to fear that Ukraine will be given something, but Ukraine simply does not want to end the war. The logic is this: We sign, and then Congress ratifies. If we sign and the war is not over, Congress will not ratify anything,” he explained.

According to the president, the fact that security guarantees will take effect after the war ends is not a cause for concern.

“What is the issue if it is stated that security guarantees will take effect when the war ends? I do not see a problem. That is why Ukraine states that this element of our agreements is ready,” Zelensky concluded.

