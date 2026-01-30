President Ilham Aliyev Receives Credentials Of Newly Appointed Ambassador Of Greece To Azerbaijan

MENAFN - AzerNews) On January 30, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Maria K. Papakonstantinou, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Hellenic Republic to Azerbaijan,reports.

The ambassador presented her credentials to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev held a conversation with the ambassador.

The head of state fondly recalled his meetings with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during COP29 in Azerbaijan, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York last September, and on the sidelines of other international events. He noted that fruitful discussions on various aspects of bilateral relations were held during those meetings and underscored the importance of maintaining active political dialogue for the further development of Azerbaijan-Greece relations.

Emphasizing that Azerbaijan and Greece cooperate in a number of areas, including energy security - which today is a crucial factor of global security - President Ilham Aliyev expressed hope that contacts between business communities would expand, mutual investments would be implemented, and that the ambassadors of both countries would play an important role in advancing bilateral partnership.

The head of state wished the ambassador success in her diplomatic activities.

Maria K. Papakonstantinou expressed her honor at being appointed ambassador to Azerbaijan and stated that she would spare no effort to further develop bilateral relations in green energy, agriculture, and other fields. She also highlighted the importance of establishing direct air links between the two countries.

During the meeting, the sides noted the significant potential for expanding cooperation in politics, economy, energy, investment, transport, culture, art, education, tourism, and other areas, and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

