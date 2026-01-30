Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sucharit Katyal

2026-01-30 05:07:30
  • Postdoctoral Research Fellow in the Department of Psychology, University of Copenhagen
As a cognitive neuroscientist, my research broadly focuses on understanding the human mind and brain with regards to how we 1) become aware of the world (attention, perception), 2) become aware that we are aware (meta-awareness, introspection), and 3) can“de-centre” from world-awareness to be aware that we are aware to varying degrees (meditation and mindfulness). I investigate these topics using a variety of behavioural, computational, neural, physiological, and phenomenological methods. I am also interested in how mental training through meditation changes behaviour and conscious experience, and how such change impacts mental health and well-being.

Experience
  • –present Postdoc, University of Copenhagen
Education
  • 2013 University of Texas at Austin, PhD

The Conversation

