Indian Cricketers Offer Prayers At Temple Ahead Of Match With NZ
The players arrived in the city on January 29 and visited the temple at around 9.15 am on Friday, sources said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Wearing traditional temple attire, the group included India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav, all-rounder Axar Patel, and batters Rinku Singh and Varun Chakravarthy.
Spin bowlers Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi, along with fielding coach T Dilip, were also part of the visit.
The team members spent around 30 minutes at the sprawling temple complex, seeking blessings before the decisive match.
The Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, known for its rich history and ornate architecture, is one of South India's most revered Hindu shrines.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment