Delhi HC Asks DGCA Why Pilot Rest Norms Relaxed Indefinitely

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Delhi High Court on Friday questioned the DGCA on the“indefinite” relaxation given to airlines with respect to the implementation of new norms on weekly rest and leaves for pilots.

Issuing notice on a public interest litigation (PIL) on the issue, a bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia asked the aviation regulator to explain the“rationale” behind its decision to immediately withdraw the new flight-duty norm which said that“no leave shall be substituted by weekly rest”.

The bench asked the Directorate General of Civil Association's (DGCA) as well as IndiGo to file their response to the PIL in two weeks.

On December 5, 2025, DGCA rolled out the exemption to Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) to enable IndiGo to have more pilots on duty to reduce the disruptions and normalise operations.

IndiGo cancelled hundreds of flights across the country in the first week of December last year as the airline was not adequately prepared to implement the new flight-duty norms for pilots.

Counsel for DGCA on Friday submitted that the regulator was monitoring the situation after the FDTL came into operation on November 1, 2025, and the decision to withdraw was taken in light of an audit as well as representations from airlines on pilots clubbing the two types of offs.

She clarified that even after the December 5 decision, while weekly rest for pilots continued to be mandatory and governed by the CAR, leaves were a matter of contract between a pilot and airline.