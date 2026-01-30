MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Night temperatures rose across most parts of the Kashmir Valley on Friday as Chillai Kalan, the harshest 40-day phase of winter, officially concluded, bringing much-needed relief from the prolonged cold spell, officials said.

Several areas, including the summer capital Srinagar, recorded minimum temperatures above the freezing point. The city's lowest temperature settled at 1.3 degrees Celsius, a notable rise from the previous night's minus 0.6 degrees and 2.2 degrees above the seasonal average, according to the Meteorological Department.

Other parts of south and central Kashmir also witnessed milder nights. Konibal recorded a minimum of 1.0 degrees Celsius, while Pulwama and Kulgam recorded lows of 0.1 degrees and 1.1 degrees Celsius, respectively. Most weather stations across the Valley reported temperatures above the seasonal norm.

Despite the overall warming trend, higher-altitude regions continued to experience intense cold. Sonamarg in Ganderbal district was the coldest recorded place in Jammu and Kashmir, with the mercury dipping to minus 10.6 degrees Celsius, slightly higher than the previous night's minus 11.2 degrees. The ski resort of Gulmarg recorded a minimum temperature of minus 9 degrees, while Pahalgam in south Kashmir registered minus 5.3 degrees Celsius.

In Qazigund, the minimum temperature settled at minus 0.3 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag and Kupwara recorded lows of minus 0.6 degrees and minus 3.1 degrees, respectively.