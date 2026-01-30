Solid Board For Food Packaging Market Companies Statistics 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to industry findings by Towards Packaging, the global solid board for food packaging market will expand at a CAGR of 3% from 2026 to 2035, rising from USD 2.88 billion in 2025 to USD 3.88 billion by 2035.

What is meant by Solid Board for Food Packaging?

Solid board for food packaging refers to a dense, rigid paperboard material made from virgin or recycled fibers, designed to provide high strength, durability, hygiene, and excellent printability, ensuring safe protection, structural support, and premium presentation for packaged food products.

Private Industry Investment for Solid Board for Food Packaging:

: Finalised a $686 million acquisition of Schumacher Packaging's assets in 2025 to scale up solid board production and digital printing for food brands.: Completed a $34 billion merger in 2024 to consolidate global production of integrated, sustainable fiber-based food packaging.: Invested $600 million in a state-of-the-art mill in Waco, Texas, to enhance the output of high-quality coated recycled board for food cartons.: Allocated a significant portion of a $200 million capital expenditure plan specifically to expand paperboard capacity for the sustainable food market.: Invested approximately $120 million into a multi-layered coated paperboard facility to target the growing demand for food and

What Are the Latest Key Trends in the Solid Board for Food Packaging Market?

1. Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Materials

One of the biggest trends in the solid board food packaging market is the strong shift toward sustainable and recyclable materials. Manufacturers and brands increasingly use solid boards made from recycled fibers or responsibly sourced pulp because consumers and regulators demand lower environmental impact and reduced plastic waste.

2. Advanced Barrier Coatings and Functional Performance

Solid boards are being enhanced with improved barrier coatings that significantly boost moisture, grease, and oxygen resistance, making them suitable for a wider range of food products, including fresh, refrigerated, and ready-to-eat items. These functional innovations extend shelf life, protect food safety, and expand board usage while maintaining recyclability.

3. Digital Printing and Custom Branding

Digital printing technologies on solid board packaging are becoming more popular as brands seek higher quality visuals, customization, and greater marketing impact. Enhanced print quality enables vibrant graphics, complex designs, and shorter production runs, helping food brands differentiate products on crowded store shelves and engage consumers more effectively.

4. Lightweighting and Right-Sizing Designs

Another major trend is lightweighting, designing solid board packaging that uses less material without sacrificing strength. This reduces material costs, transportation emissions, and waste, while also improving convenience for logistics and shelf stocking. Right-sized packaging optimizes space and reduces environmental footprint across the supply chain.

5. Retail-Ready and Shelf-Appeal Packaging

Solid boards are increasingly designed for retail-ready formats that enhance shelf visibility and simplify stocking. This includes point-of-sale displays, easy-to-open cartons, and packaging that highlights brand messages clearly at the retail level. These retail-oriented trends support stronger in-store performance and consumer engagement.

What is the Potential Growth Rate of the Solid Board for Food Packaging Industry?

The solid board for food packaging industry is expanding because multiple strong factors are driving its adoption and growth globally. First, there is a growing focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility as brands and regulators push for recyclable, biodegradable materials to replace plastics, which increases solid board demand due to its eco-friendly composition and recyclability.

Third, technological advancements, such as improved barrier coatings, better strength, and high-quality printing capabilities, allow solid boards to meet food safety and branding requirements more effectively. Recent examples in 2026 include global food brands transitioning to recyclable paper packaging to reduce plastic waste, aligning with industry and consumer sustainability goals.

Compostable Shrink Wrap Market Size, Trends and Competitive Landscape (2026–2035) Regional Analysis: Who is the leader in the Solid Board for Food Packaging Market? Europe dominates the market because of strong environmental regulations reducing plastics, high consumer demand for sustainable and recyclable packaging Brand commitments to circular economy goals and early adoption of innovative barrier and printing technologies further strengthen Europe's leadership, supported by widespread recycling systems and government incentives promoting eco-friendly packaging solutions across the region The UK Solid Board for Food Packaging Market Trends The UK leads the European market because of strong environmental regulations, such as the Plastic Packaging How is the Opportunistic is the Rise of the Asia Pacific in the Solid Board for Food Packaging Industry? The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing in the market due to rapid urbanization and rising disposable incomes, which increase packaged food demand. Expanding e-commerce and food delivery sectors require durable, lightweight packaging that ensures product safety Additionally, growing consumer environmental awareness and investments in sustainable packaging technologies further accelerate regional adoption and innovation. China Solid Board for Food Packaging Market Trends China dominates the Asia-Pacific market because of its vast manufacturing capacity, strong domestic demand, and advanced packaging How Big is the Success of the North American Solid Board for Food Packaging Industry? North America's success in solid board food packaging stems from strong sustainability initiatives, consumer demand for recyclable materials, and stringent regulations limiting plastics. Large food and beverage, retail, and e-commerce sectors drive demand for protective, eco-friendly board solutions. Continued innovation in barrier coatings, print quality, and manufacturing efficiency further strengthens adoption, meeting both environmental goals and performance requirements. Elevate your packaging strategy with Towards Packaging. Enhance efficiency and achieve superior results - schedule a call today: Segment Outlook Board Type Insights What made the Folding Boxboard (FBB) Segment Dominant in the Solid Board for Food Packaging Market in 2025? The folding box board segment dominates because it offers excellent strength, printability, and versatility for high-quality food packaging. Its ability to support vibrant graphics and branding, combined with strong protective properties and compatibility with sustainable, recyclable materials, makes it ideal for premium and retail food products, boosting demand across various food categories. The recycled solid board segment is the fastest growing because of increasing environmental awareness, stringent regulations against virgin plastics, and strong demand for sustainable, circular packaging Coating/Treatment Insights How the Virgin Coated Boards Dominated the Solid Board for Food Packaging Market in 2025? The virgin-coated board segment dominates because it uses high-quality virgin wood pulp that delivers superior strength, uniformity, and a clean surface finish, making it ideal for food-safe contact and premium packaging The barrier-coated / laminated board segment is the fastest-growing because it provides enhanced moisture, grease, and oxygen resistance, making it suitable for a wider range of food products. Improved performance meets food safety standards, extends shelf life, and supports the shift from plastics to sustainable paper-based packaging, driving strong market demand. Thickness Insights Which Factors Make the Medium Boards (250–400 gsm) Segment the Dominant Segment in the Market in 2025? The medium boards (252–400 gsm) segment dominates because it offers the ideal balance of strength, rigidity, and lightweight performance for diverse food packaging needs. Its durability protects products during handling and transport while remaining easy to print and fold, making it widely preferred by manufacturers for retail and consumer-oriented food packaging. The heavyweight boards (>400 gsm) segment is the fastest growing because it delivers exceptional strength and rigidity for heavy or bulky food items, luxury packaging, and structural designs. Its superior durability enhances product protection, supports larger formats, and meets premium brand requirements, driving increased adoption across high-end and specialized food packaging applications. End-User Insights What made the Food & Beverage Manufacturers Segment Dominant in the Solid Board for Food Packaging Market in 2025? The food and beverage manufacturers segment dominates the market due to high demand for safe, durable, and visually appealing packaging. Solid boards provide excellent protection, hygiene, and print quality, making them ideal for beverages, snacks, and ready-to-eat foods. Growing consumer preference for sustainable and recyclable packaging further boosts adoption in this segment The ready‐to‐eat or convenience food companies segment is the fastest growing because of rising consumer demand for quick, portable meals and increased on‐the‐go lifestyles. Solid board packaging offers excellent protection, easy handling, and strong shelf appeal, while supporting sustainability preferences, making it ideal for convenience foods that require safe, attractive, and eco‐friendly packaging solutions. Recent Breakthroughs in Solid Board for Food Packaging Industry



In November 2025, Babybel's parent company, Bel Group, announced a major transition from traditional plastic cellophane to fully recyclable paper-based packaging for its snack cheeses across key markets. The shift reflects growing consumer demand for sustainable, eco-conscious packaging and aligns with global regulatory pressures on single-use plastics.



In November 2025, global packaging leader Mondi unveiled its extended corrugated and solid board portfolio specifically designed for the food packaging sector. The launch emphasizes sustainability, offering recyclable and eco-friendly solid board solutions while enhancing digital print capabilities for high-quality branding and marketing.

In April 2025, Mondi, a global leader in packaging company completed the acquisition of Schumacher Packaging, significantly expanding its production capacity and strengthening its supply network for solid board food packaging across Europe. The acquisition allows Mondi to better serve regional food and beverage manufacturers with innovative, sustainable packaging solutions.

Top Companies in the Global Solid Board for Food Packaging Market & Their Offerings:



Sonoco Products: Produces recycled paperboard and rigid paper cans designed for dry food products like snacks and coffee.



Graphic Packaging Holding: Specializes in folding cartons and fiber-based trays designed to replace plastic packaging for fresh and frozen meals.



Huhtamaki: Manufactures folded carton food boxes and molded fiber containers for dairy, eggs, and fresh produce.



Mondi plc: Provides high-quality solid board solutions for direct food contact and moisture-resistant packaging for frozen goods.



DS Smith plc: Focuses on retail-ready solid board and corrugated solutions optimized for food transit and shelf display.



Ball Corporation: Does not offer solid board; they specialize exclusively in aluminum cans and bottles for beverages and food.



Amcor PLC: Offers specialty paper-based cartons with advanced barrier coatings for premium food and confectionery brands.



International Paper: Supplies coated and uncoated paperboard used for food service items like cups, plates, and takeout containers.

Segment Covered in the Report By Board Type



Folding Boxboard (FBB)



Solid Bleached Sulfate Board (SBS)



Coated Unbleached Kraft Board (CUK)

Recycled Solid Board By Coating / Treatment



Virgin Coated Boards



Recycled Coated Boards

Barrier-Coated / Laminated Boards (for moisture/grease resistance)

By Thickness / Grade



Lightweight Boards (<250 gsm)



Medium Boards (250–400 gsm)

Heavyweight Boards (>400 gsm)

By End-User Industry



Food & Beverage Manufacturers



Bakery & Confectionery Manufacturers



Dairy Producers



Ready-to-Eat / Convenience Food Companies

Pharmaceutical & Nutraceutical Companies

North America:



U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Rest of North America South America:



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe: Western Europe



Germany



Italy



France



Netherlands



Spain



Portugal



Belgium



Ireland



UK



Iceland



Switzerland



Poland

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe



Austria



Russia & Belarus



Türkiye



Albania

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific:



China



Taiwan



India



Japan



Australia and New Zealand,



ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia)



South Korea

Rest of APAC MEA:



GCC Countries



Saudi Arabia



United Arab Emirates (UAE)



Qatar



Kuwait



Oman



Bahrain



South Africa



Egypt

