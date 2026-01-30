Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Research Report 2026 - Global $639.21 Mn Market Trends, Opportunities, And Forecasts To 2031

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The Global Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market is projected to expand from USD 420.48 Million in 2025 to USD 639.21 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.23%.

Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography (HIC) is a specialized separation method that purifies biomolecules by leveraging differences in surface hydrophobicity through reversible interactions with hydrophobic ligands in high-salt environments.

Market growth is largely driven by the rising global production of monoclonal antibodies and recombinant vaccines, which require non-denaturing polishing steps to remove aggregates and variants effectively. Because this technology maintains biological activity while achieving high purity, it remains a fundamental component of downstream bioprocessing, regardless of broader automation trends.

However, the market encounters a significant obstacle due to the complexity of method development, as optimizing salt type and concentration to balance binding capacity and yield requires considerable technical expertise. Although this operational challenge can delay process validation, the sector is supported by substantial investment in biologic drug pipelines.

Market Drivers

The rapid growth of the global biopharmaceutical industry serves as a primary catalyst for the expansion of the hydrophobic interaction chromatography market. As manufacturers scale operations to address the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, there is a concurrent need for downstream processing technologies capable of managing higher throughput.

This trend is illustrated by major capital investments in production infrastructure; for example, Novo Nordisk announced in June 2024 a $4.1 billion commitment to build a new facility in Clayton, North Carolina, specifically to boost the supply of injectable treatments. Such significant capacity investments directly increase the installation base for purification columns and resins, as HIC remains critical for ensuring the stability and potency of these large-molecule therapeutics.

Simultaneously, the surging demand for monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins drives the adoption of this separation technique. HIC is particularly esteemed in antibody workflows for its ability to clear aggregates and host cell proteins without compromising the molecule's structural integrity.

This intense development activity is reflected in the regulatory landscape; the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's 'Novel Drug Approvals for 2024' report from December 2024 noted the approval of 50 new molecular entities, highlighting a continuous influx of complex biologics. To support this commercialization, contract manufacturing organizations are expanding their purification capabilities, as seen in October 2024 when Samsung Biologics secured a record manufacturing contract worth approximately $1.24 billion, further validating the industry's reliance on advanced bioprocessing solutions for high-purity therapeutic proteins.

Market Challenges

The primary challenge restricting the growth of the Global Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market is the inherent complexity associated with method development, which requires substantial technical expertise to execute effectively. HIC demands precise optimization of critical parameters, such as salt type and concentration, to manage the delicate balance between binding capacity and protein stability.

Unlike simpler purification techniques, HIC often exhibits non-intuitive behaviors where slight deviations in operating conditions can result in significant yield losses or protein denaturation. This high dependency on specialized knowledge creates a bottleneck in downstream processing, as companies struggle to recruit and retain personnel with the advanced skills needed to navigate these intricate development cycles, thereby delaying process validation and product commercialization.

This operational constraint is severely exacerbated by a widening workforce gap within the biopharmaceutical manufacturing sector. The shortage of qualified scientists and engineers capable of managing sophisticated purification platforms limits the industry's ability to scale operations to meet rising demand.

According to the National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT), the biopharma sector was projected in 2024 to require over 21,000 new jobs by 2027, yet it faces a critical forecasted shortfall of approximately 3,000 skilled graduates annually. This deficit in available technical talent directly impedes the broader adoption and efficient implementation of complex technologies like hydrophobic interaction chromatography, stifling market expansion despite the robust pipeline of biologic drugs.

Market Trends

The adoption of hydrophobic interaction chromatography for antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) purification is fundamentally reshaping technical requirements within the market. Unlike standard antibodies, ADCs possess significant hydrophobic heterogeneity due to the conjugation of cytotoxic payloads, necessitating this separation mode to effectively resolve species based on the drug-antibody ratio (DAR).

This capability allows manufacturers to isolate the target therapeutic profile while removing unconjugated antibodies. This structural shift toward complex conjugated modalities is evidenced by substantial manufacturing commitments; for instance, AstraZeneca announced in May 2024 a $1.5 billion capital outlay to establish a facility in Singapore dedicated to these targeted treatments, ensuring sustained demand for separation media capable of handling conjugated molecules.

Furthermore, the expansion of applications in gene therapy and viral vector purification creates a distinct growth trajectory separate from traditional protein workflows. In adeno-associated virus (AAV) manufacturing, this technique is increasingly utilized to separate full capsids containing the genetic payload from empty capsids by exploiting subtle hydrophobic differences, which is vital for maximizing therapeutic potency and reducing total viral load.

The segment's expansion is supported by a widening clinical pipeline for advanced therapies; according to the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy's April 2024 report, the pipeline for gene, cell, and RNA therapies reached 4,096 candidates, indicating a broadening application base for purification methods optimized for viral vectors.

