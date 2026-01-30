Automated Sample Preparation Research Report 2026 - Global $4.31 Bn Market Trends, Opportunities, And Forecasts To 2031

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Sample Preparation Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The Global Automated Sample Preparation Market is projected to expand from USD 2.42 billion in 2025 to USD 4.31 billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 10.10%.

Automated sample preparation involves the use of robotic systems and software to orchestrate the extraction, purification, and management of biological or chemical specimens ahead of analytical testing.

The primary forces propelling this market include the urgent need for enhanced reproducibility and the mitigation of manual errors that threaten data integrity. Furthermore, the escalating requirement for rapid throughput in drug discovery and clinical diagnostics demands systems that can manage substantial sample volumes with the speed and precision necessary to satisfy contemporary laboratory standards.

The incorporation of sophisticated technologies is a crucial element in market development as laboratories aim for heightened efficiency. Data from the Pistoia Alliance in 2024 reveals that 68% of life science experts surveyed are actively utilizing Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in their workflows, indicating a favorable climate for adopting intelligent automated systems that simplify complex processes.

Nevertheless, a major obstacle hindering widespread growth is the complexity of merging these platforms with established legacy infrastructures. Additionally, the substantial initial capital investment needed for such extensive systems creates a hurdle for smaller laboratories, potentially delaying universal adoption despite the evident operational advantages.

Market Drivers

Increasing research and development investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies serve as a major driver for the Global Automated Sample Preparation Market. As the complexity of drug discovery intensifies, leading industry participants are allocating record amounts of capital toward research to expedite the discovery of potential therapeutic candidates.

This influx of funding requires the implementation of high-throughput systems capable of screening extensive compound libraries with both speed and accuracy, thereby fostering the adoption of automated solutions. For example, Johnson & Johnson reported in their 'Fourth-Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results' in January 2024 a historic R&D investment of $15.1 billion to fuel pipeline innovation. Such significant financial outlays highlight the essential reliance on automated workflows to optimize return on investment by accelerating development schedules and guaranteeing data reliability during early-stage screening.

Concurrently, the growing emphasis on operational efficiency and the reduction of labor costs is transforming laboratory management approaches. Facilities are frequently adopting automation to alleviate the effects of skilled staff shortages and to remove the inconsistencies linked to manual handling. A July 2024 survey of U.S. laboratory professionals by Siemens Healthineers found that 89% of respondents believe automation is necessary to effectively manage rising testing volumes.

By assigning repetitive duties to robotic systems, laboratories can drastically increase throughput while reducing human error. According to Dispendix in November 2024, the incorporation of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) automation has demonstrated the ability to decrease manual sample processing requirements by up to 80%, enabling scientists to shift their attention to high-value analysis and the interpretation of results.

Market Challenges

The substantial initial capital required for extensive automated sample preparation systems serves as a major constraint on the Global Automated Sample Preparation Market. Although these platforms provide benefits in terms of reproducibility and speed, the significant upfront cost deters a large portion of prospective users, specifically small-to-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and academic research facilities, from moving away from manual methods. This financial barrier encompasses not only the hardware purchase but also costs related to software integration, specialized staff training, and continuous maintenance, resulting in a complicated budgetary obstacle that postpones procurement decisions and limits market reach.

Financial limitations persist as a quantifiable hindrance to the uptake of advanced laboratory technologies. In 2024, the Pistoia Alliance reported that 20% of surveyed life science professionals identified financial barriers as a principal challenge to adopting new technologies, representing an increase from the prior year. This growing apprehension regarding affordability underscores that, despite the operational benefits, budgetary constraints are directly impeding the universal deployment of intelligent automated systems. As a result, the market undergoes reduced growth rates in cost-sensitive segments, limiting the technology's reach to well-capitalized pharmaceutical leaders and decreasing the overall addressable market volume.

Market Trends

The transition toward sustainable and green sample preparation techniques is influencing product development as laboratories aim to reduce their environmental impact. This trend emphasizes cutting down on plastic waste from consumables and decreasing energy usage in automated instruments to comply with stringent corporate governance requirements. Manufacturers are actively designing eco-friendly systems to match these shifting priorities. This industry commitment is quantified by the '2024 Carbon Impact of Biotech & Pharma Report' from My Green Lab in November 2024, which noted that 31% of analyzed firms have established medium-term Scope 1 and 2 targets consistent with a 1.5C pathway. Accordingly, vendors are restructuring workflows to lower reagent consumption and applying circular economy concepts to meet the growing demand for sustainable operations.

At the same time, the broadening of automation within genomic and proteomic workflows is being propelled by the need to handle complex, low-input samples with high sensitivity. Contemporary platforms are advancing past simple liquid handling to address the exacting requirements of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), where accurate low-volume dispensing is essential for maintaining sample integrity.

This technological progression enables researchers to automate intricate protocols that were formerly restricted to manual performance. Illustrating this improvement in sensitivity, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences announced in April 2024, regarding their collaboration with Watchmaker Genomics, that their co-developed automated RNA library preparation method successfully accommodates input quantities as low as 1 ng. This highlights the market's shift toward advanced automation that facilitates high-fidelity outcomes from minimal biological material.

Key Players Profiled in the Automated Sample Preparation Market



Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Aurora Biomed Inc.

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Metrohm AG

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

MGI Tech Co., Ltd.

Promega Corporation

QIAGEN N.V. Revvity, Inc.

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Automated Sample Preparation Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Automated Sample Preparation Market, by Application:



Research and Development Diagnostics

Automated Sample Preparation Market, by Product Type:



Kits and Consumables Instruments

Automated Sample Preparation Market, by End-User:



Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Clinical and Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic Research Institutions

Automated Sample Preparation Market, by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:

