Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Exor Press Release - 2026 Corporate Calendar


2026-01-30 05:01:33
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amsterdam, 30 January 2026

EXOR PUBLISHES ITS 202 6 CORPORATE CALENDAR

Exor N.V. announced today the following corporate calendar for 2026:

  • 23 March 2026: Publication of the financial statements for the full year 2025
  • 24 March 2026: Investor & Analyst Call
  • 20 May 2026: Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
  • 22 September 2026: Publication of the interim financial statements for the half year 2026

The 2026 corporate calendar will be available on Exor's website under the Corporate Calendar section.

Any changes will be disclosed to the market on a timely basis.

