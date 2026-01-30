

Elysium and Spotex Deliver Integrated Front-to-Back Digital Asset Trading Solution for the Institutional Market Decade-Long Partnership Expands from FX to Cryptocurrency with Live Deployment at Major Crypto Broker

Chicago, IL, 29th January 2026, ZEX PR WIRE, Elysium and Spotex today announce the integration of Spotex's institutional trading platform with Elysium's MatchHub post-trade infrastructure. The integrated solution delivers a seamless front-to-back workflow for digital asset trading and has been successfully deployed at an established cryptocurrency broker, enabling optimized execution, reconciliation, and settlement across multiple custodians and clearing venues.

The combined offering represents a natural evolution of the two firms' decade-long collaboration in traditional OTC foreign exchange markets. As both companies expanded their capabilities to serve the growing institutional digital asset ecosystem, the integration creates a comprehensive solution for firms operating in both FX and cryptocurrency markets.

The platform leverages Spotex's api-driven execution capabilities-including price discovery, matching engine, cross-asset liquidity aggregation, and fiat-crypto pair pricing-with MatchHub's back-end infrastructure for trade reconciliation, counterparty credit management, and multi-party settlement optimization. This end-to-end solution addresses the nuanced challenges faced by institutional crypto brokers managing multi-custodial relationships and diverse clearing arrangements across both traditional and digital assets.

“The growth of the crypto OTC market is supported in part by quality off-chain liquidity.” said Chris O'Connor, CEO of Elysium.“Spotex's execution capabilities enable brokers to create a deep and diverse liquidity stack and Elysium's MatchHub solves the complexity of the post-trade workflows.

“Our long history with Elysium in FX markets made this integration a natural evolution,” said John Miesner, CEO of Spotex.“Deploying our proven execution capabilities in digital assets along-side Elysium's robust post-trade capabilities delivers the same operational excellence that institutional clients expect from their FX trading operations.”

The live deployment at the cryptocurrency broker showcases the platform's ability to handle high-volume institutional trading while maintaining rigorous reconciliation and settlement standards across traditional banking infrastructure and digital asset custodial relationships. The bundled solution is immediately available to all institutional digital asset trading firms seeking to streamline their liquidity and enhance operational efficiency.

About Elysium

Elysium's flagship platform, MatchHub, is the post-trade engine trusted by makers, takers, brokers, and prime brokers in an ever-evolving digital asset market. MatchHub delivers real-time trade capture, netting, settlement, and integrated credit controls through a fully branded client portal. With a track record spanning traditional finance and a dedicated crypto focus since 2018, Elysium combines deep market knowledge with cutting-edge engineering to power the next generation of institutional digital-asset infrastructure. For more information, visit

About Spotex

Spotex is a leading institutional liquidity and trade execution platform serving the FX and digital asset markets. The company provides sophisticated market participants with access to deep liquidity pools, advanced execution algorithms, and comprehensive market analytics. With a decade of proven performance in traditional FX markets, Spotex has expanded its platform to serve the growing institutional cryptocurrency market. For more information, visit .