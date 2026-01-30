'Crazed, Out Of Control' Trump Reacts To Viral Video Of Slain Nurse Alex Pretti, Says ICE Officer Was 'Calm And Cool'

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump on 30 January said Alex Pretti was“crazed, out of control,” referring to viral videos of the ICU nurse's unruly confrontation with federal immigration agents during a Minneapolis protest, days before he was shot dead.

Trump also lauded the ICE agent for being“calm and cool” during the entire encounter.

| Alex Pretti's unruly confrontation with ICE agents goes viral

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote:“Agitator and, perhaps, insurrectionist, Alex Pretti's stock has gone way down with the just released video of him screaming and spitting in the face of a very calm and under control ICE Officer, and then crazily kicking in a new and very expensive government vehicle, so hard and violent, in fact, that the taillight broke off in pieces.”

“It was quite a display of abuse and anger, for all to see, crazed and out of control. The ICE Officer was calm and cool, not an easy thing to be under those circumstances!” he added.“MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.”

| Alex shot dead by ICE, 'sickening lies' being told, says family - 10 points What did the viral video show?

Videos that emerged on Wednesday showed Alex Pretti, 37, an intensive care nurse at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center, shouting an expletive at the federal officers, struggling with them and kicking out the taillight of their vehicle on 13 January. He was then forcefully taken to the ground by an ICE agent.

He is seen yelling at federal vehicles, and at one point, he appeared to spit and yell“trash” toward the driver's side of a car with flashing red and blue lights. As the vehicle pulls slowly away, Pretti kicks at the taillight, then delivered a second kick that shattered the red plastic, leaving the taillight dangling.

| Minneapolis: US agents involved in Alex Pretti's killing put on leave: Report How was Alex Pretti killed?

Pretti was shot dead last weekend on a sidewalk next to the street where he was filming immigration officers. In a video taken by bystanders, one officer pushed him and took him to the ground, and a half-dozen officers tried to subdue him.

One spots Pretti's weapon, which he was licensed to carry, and shouts,“He's got a gun.” Two officers then open fire, killing Pretti.

Trump administration officials quickly reacted, saying Pretti had approached officers with a gun and attacked them. However, according to the AP report, the altercation and shooting captured in multiple videos showed that Pretti never brandished his weapon and didn't assault any officer. He was holding his phone when officers shot him in the back while he was on the ground.

After Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis killed Pretti on 24 January, Trump called on Governors of key states and“every Democrat Governor and Mayor in the United States of America to formally cooperate with the Trump Administration” to enforce the nation's Laws.