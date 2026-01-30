Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
'Right To Menstrual Health Fundamental Right': SC Orders Separate Male, Female, Disabled-Friendly Toilets In All Schools

'Right To Menstrual Health Fundamental Right': SC Orders Separate Male, Female, Disabled-Friendly Toilets In All Schools


2026-01-30 05:01:05
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Supreme Court, on Friday, ordered all states, Union Territories to ensure separate toilets for female and male students in schools, and also directed for disable-friendly toilets.

Right to menstrual health part of fundamental right to life enshrined in Constitution, said the apex court.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

MENAFN30012026007365015876ID1110672580



Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search