'Right To Menstrual Health Fundamental Right': SC Orders Separate Male, Female, Disabled-Friendly Toilets In All Schools
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Supreme Court, on Friday, ordered all states, Union Territories to ensure separate toilets for female and male students in schools, and also directed for disable-friendly toilets.
Right to menstrual health part of fundamental right to life enshrined in Constitution, said the apex court.
(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)
