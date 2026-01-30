Gurgaon Man Highlights New Mother's 1:30 Am Work Pressure: 'Don't Let A Manager Define...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) In India, work-related stress is often linked to long hours and strict deadlines. However, for working mothers, especially those with newborns, the pressure is far more intense. A recent video shared online by a man from Gurugram has drawn attention to the lack of empathy and support shown to new mothers in many workplaces.

Husband highlights late-night work pressure

The video shows the man's wife, a new mother, working on her laptop at 1:30 AM. He records the moment to question the demands placed on her by her employer despite her recent transition into motherhood.

Opening the video, he says,“It is 1:30 in the night and she's still working. Her manager has literally made her life hell."

He then questions the expectations from a woman who has just become a mother, saying,“Matlab tum yaar ek nayi mother se kya expect karte ho ki wo bacche ka bhi dhayan rakhe aur tumhare liye 16-16 ghante kaam bhi kare? (What do you really expect from a new mother that she should take care of her baby and also work 16 hours a day for you?)"

' She cracked India's toughest exam'

The man also speaks about his wife's professional background, pointing out that she is a Chartered Accountant. He highlights her achievements to underline the emotional toll the situation has taken on her.

“She has cracked the most difficult exam of India and she's doubting her own worth today. Imagine someone who can balance complex audit reports is being made to feel like she can't even balance a career and a child together," he says.

Message to managers and future leaders

As the video continues, the man addresses managers directly and urges them to reflect on their leadership approach.

“To all the people who have become managers or those who are going to manage, please listen up," he says, before adding,“A motherhood is not a performance, it is a masterclass in resilience and multi-tasking."

He also criticises the idea of so-called global work culture, stating,“Agar aapka global culture ek maa ko accommodate nahi kar sakta toh aapka cluture global nahi sirf aur sirf toxic hai (If your so-called global work culture cannot accommodate a mother, then it isn't global at all, it is simply toxic.)"

'Don't let a manager define your market value'

The video ends with a personal message dedicated to his wife and other working mothers.

“You are not legging behind, you are leading the way. Soch badalne ki zrurat unhe hai, tumhe nahi (They need to change their thinking, not you). Don't let a manager define your market value."

In the caption, the man adds,“Corporate toxicity is true. This is exactly when she was dealing with her postpartum."

Video goes viral, users share personal stories

The video has crossed one million views and triggered a strong response online, with many users sharing similar experiences in the comments section.

One user wrote,“So many of us can relate to it! Have experienced the same after joining work post maternity leave."

Another commented,“I quit my past job because I was shamed profusely and accused of being unaggressive just when I was silently becoming a pro in handling motherhood and work. Cut to the end of the year, I was up on the charts of their highest performers. The loss was theirs- I left for a much higher package and a lot more respect. Corporate set-ups fail mothers and motherhood all the time."

A third user remarked,“New mom or not, Pregnant or otherwise, working at 1 AM is absolute burnout!"

One person criticised management culture, saying,“Most Indian managers from IT/ finance sectors are absolutely submissive to their own bosses and clients and don't have the spine to say NO to client's absurd demands with tight deadlines. They become managers without any formal training, and their mindset is to only keep loading their teams with more and more“high priority work". Sad state of affairs that won't change. Better to move to smaller firms if life gets hard! Your health is in your own hands,"

Another user added,“Hopefully, the new generation that becomes managers will change this trend. It's so sad to see,"