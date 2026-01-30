Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

'Can't Imagine A Separate European Army' EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas


2026-01-30 05:00:57
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said she cannot imagine European countries forming a separate army, amid renewed calls for a common European force. Speaking in Brussels, she responded to recent remarks by Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius, stressing existing security frameworks.

MENAFN30012026007385015968ID1110672576



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search