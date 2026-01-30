'Can't Imagine A Separate European Army' EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said she cannot imagine European countries forming a separate army, amid renewed calls for a common European force. Speaking in Brussels, she responded to recent remarks by Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius, stressing existing security frameworks.

