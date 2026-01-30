Niveditha Gowda's Life After Divorce: Bigg Boss Star's Bold Take On Marriage And Happiness- PHOTOS

Sandalwood actress and Bigg Boss fame Niveditha Gowda posts her beautiful photos on social media. Looking at them, it's clear she's leading a happy life. How..? Check out this story..

Niveditha Gowda is super active on social media. She posts her gorgeous photos and is enjoying life.

Niveditha Gowda, who first made waves with her social media reels, later became famous across Karnataka after participating in the Bigg Boss show.

After meeting, becoming friends, and falling in love on the Bigg Boss show, she married actor-singer Chandan Shetty. However, the marriage didn't last long and ended in divorce.

But Chandan Shetty and Niveditha Gowda handled their divorce decently without playing the blame game on media or social media, sending a positive message to society.

They showed today's society that a divorce doesn't have to be a public fight. By parting ways happily, saying 'what's done is done, our paths are now different,' they proved it's possible.

Even after the divorce, Chandan Shetty got busy with his work, and Niveditha continued her acting career. Neither of them sat around worrying or wasting time over the past.

Niveditha Gowda has shown that marriage isn't everything. If there's no harmony or compatibility, you can leave a marriage without drama and live a good life!

Did Niveditha show it's better to be happy than stay in a bad marriage? Even now, both are living happily. Her photos seem to tell a story of joy, don't they?!