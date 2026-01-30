403
Global Economy Briefing: January 30, 2026
United States
The day was“strong production, softer external demand.” The November trade deficit widened to $56.8B as exports fell to $292.1B and imports rose to $348.9B. Claims stayed low: initial 209K and continuing 1.827M, with the 4-week average 206.25K.
Productivity remained strong at 4.9% q/q and unit labor costs stayed negative at −1.9% q/q, a clear disinflation signal. Factory orders jumped 2.7% m/m, with ex-transport at 0.2%, and durable goods ex-defense rose 6.5% m/m.
Wholesale inventories rose 0.2%, while wholesale sales jumped 1.3%, a healthier demand mix than earlier prints. Natural gas drew 242B, far larger than the prior 120B.
The 7-year auction cleared at 4.018% and bills held near 3.63%. GDPNow dropped to 4.2% from 5.4%. Net: domestic activity is firm, but trade and energy are the pressure points.
Europe and UK
Eurozone money and credit were steady. M3 growth was 2.8% y/y and the stock rose to 17,230.7B. Private-sector loans grew 3.0% y/y and loans to firms were 3.0%.
Confidence improved: the Business and Consumer Survey rose to 99.4 and consumer confidence held at −12.4, with inflation expectations easing to 24.1 and selling-price expectations down to 10.0.
Services sentiment improved to 7.2 and industrial sentiment improved to −6.8. Italy's non-EU trade surplus widened to €8.39B and its 10-year and 5-year auctions held at 3.44% and 2.74%.
France jobseekers fell to 3,117.4K. Spain's retail slowed to 2.9% y/y, but business confidence improved to −3.0. Net: Europe 's demand is not booming, but confidence and credit are improving.
Canada
Earnings rose 2.45% y/y. Trade weakened: exports fell to 63.94B and the deficit widened to −2.20B. That is a mild headwind for growth.
Asia-Pacific
Japan's inflation cooled again. CPI fell to 1.4% y/y and Tokyo core to 2.0% y/y, with Tokyo CPI down to 1.5% y/y and a negative core-ex-food-and-energy monthly print.
Unemployment held 2.6% and the jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 1.19. Industrial production fell only −0.1% m/m and the one-month-ahead forecast jumped to 9.3%, though the two-month-ahead forecast was negative.
Retail sales fell −0.9% y/y and large retailers' sales fell −2.0% m/m. Korea improved late in the day: industrial production beat at −0.3% y/y and 1.7% m/m, retail rose 0.9% m/m, and services rose 1.1% m/m.
Australia's Q4 price indexes firmed: export prices rose 3.2% q/q and import prices rose 0.9% q/q, a terms-of-trade tailwind but not disinflation.
Latin America and Africa
Brazil posted a higher IGP-M inflation print (0.41% m/m) and faster credit growth (bank lending 1.8% m/m). The labor market swung sharply negative: CAGED showed −618.16K net jobs in December after +85.86K, a clear slowdown signal.
Chile held rates at 4.50% and unemployment fell to 8.0%. South Africa's PPI held 2.9% y/y with 0.2% m/m, and the central bank held at 6.75%.
What it means
The U.S. remains a soft-landing economy, but the widening trade deficit and big gas draw are the pressure points. Europe looks better on confidence and credit, which matters for exporters and banks.
Japan is cooling cleanly, which supports global disinflation. Brazil is the outlier: faster credit and inflation with a sharp job loss is not a comfortable mix.
Tilt: keep quality duration; favor Europe where confidence and lending are improving; stay selective in U.S. cyclicals until trade stabilizes; in LATAM, prefer Mexico and Chile over Brazil until flows and jobs stabilize.
U.S. trade weakened and gas storage drew hard, but factory orders jumped and unit labor costs stayed negative.
Europe's confidence improved and credit growth held, while Italy's bond yields stayed stable.
Brazil's inflation and credit accelerated, but jobs swung deeply negative, raising a growth warning.
