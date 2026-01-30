403
Ibovespa Hits A New Intraday Peak, Then Slips As Wall Street Turns Risk-Off
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
Brazil's Ibovespa briefly touched a new all-time intraday high early Thursday, then reversed course as the global mood soured. The index peaked at 186,449.75 before closing down 0.84% at 183,133.75, snapping a two-day winning streak.
The intraday record still mattered. It showed buyers were willing to pay up again, even after a historic run. The domestic story began supportive.
Copom held the Selic at 15% for a fifth straight meeting, but revived forward guidance. The message was clear: if the expected scenario holds, easing should start at the next meeting.
That initially lifted rate-sensitive names and reinforced the“lower yields ahead” narrative. Caged data came in weaker than expected, and fresh election polling added another layer of noise.
Then the external tape took over. Wall Street was mixed, but the Nasdaq fell as Microsoft shares slumped and“AI bubble” fears resurfaced. Investors also watched renewed shutdown risk in Washington.
The S&P 500 slipped, and Brazil followed, despite its own rate optimism. Commodities limited the damage. Iron ore strengthened in China, and Vale finished slightly higher, helping stabilize index heavyweights.
Oil jumped, with Brent ending near $69.59 a barrel. Petrobras rose again for a tenth consecutive gain. That cushion was crucial, because banks, Vale, and Petrobras still dominate index direction.
Biggest winners in the Ibovespa were Prio (+2.00%), B3 (+1.03%), WEG (+0.97%), Petrobras preferred (+0.96%), and Brava Energia (+0.85%). The gains tracked oil strength and steady demand for liquid bellwethers.
Biggest losers were Metalúrgica Gerdau (-5.13%), Usiminas (-4.88%), Suzano (-4.64%), CSN Mineração (-4.52%), and Gerdau (-4.17%).
Steel and mining names gave back outsized gains from the prior surge, with the currency's strength also weighing on exporters.
The charts show a market cooling, not breaking. On the 4-hour chart, RSI is 71.96, down from the week's peak. Daily RSI is 71.85, and weekly RSI is 72.51.
MACD remains positive across timeframes, but the histogram has stopped accelerating. Support now clusters near 182,651 and 179,625. Resistance is the fresh intraday record near 186,450.
Brazil set a fresh intraday record near 186,450, then finished lower as U.S. tech sold off.
Copom signaled the first rate cut could come in March, but traders still took profits.
Charts show the uptrend intact, yet momentum has cooled from extreme levels.
