403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bitcoin Tests A Critical $80,900 Floor As The Weekly Cloud Break Turns The Tape Bearish
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
Bitcoin perps fell to about $82,530, after a brutal $88,468–$81,059 range on heavy volume.
Price is testing the Nov. 21, 2025 low near $80,900, a make-or-break reference point.
The weekly chart shows a clean break below the Ichimoku cloud, with widening bands pointing toward the $70,000s.
January 30 opened with the kind of selling that changes market psychology. Bitcoin perps traded near $82,530, down about 6.5% over 24 hours, with $6.82 billion in notional volume.
The range was violent, topping near $88,468 and plunging to about $81,059. The damage was broad. Ethereum perps traded near $2,730, down about 7.8%, on very heavy volume.
Solana fell about 6.8% to roughly $115, and XRP dropped about 7.3% to about $1.75. The washout hit across the board, with LINK down about 7.4%, BNB down about 6.7%, and LTC down about 6.2%.
Even the“safety” corner cracked in this tape. Gold and silver were sharply lower in perps, with XAU down about 7.2% and XAG down about 10.4%.
That matters because it reads like forced risk reduction, not a selective rotation. When everything falls together, the market is usually deleveraging.
A few isolated names rose, but the context matters. SENT surged about 32%, while most of the list was red. RIVER fell about 25%, HYPE dropped about 11%, and PIPPIN collapsed about 38%.
That is what stress looks like in a leverage-heavy market: pockets spike, but the core complex bleeds. Your charts show why traders are now talking about the $70,000s again.
On the daily chart, Bitstamp printed O $84,520, H $84,599, L $81,040, C $82,424. The 4-hour chart printed O $82,549, H $83,193, L $81,939, C $82,413.
The 4-hour RSI sank into the mid-20s, a deeply oversold reading that can spark bounces, but does not fix structure. The weekly chart is the headline.
It printed O $86,568, H $90,438, L $81,040, C $82,400, down about 4.8% for the week so far. Price has now pushed through the lower edge of the Ichimoku cloud.
That is a regime shift. When the cloud fails, prior support often becomes resistance, and rallies are more likely to be sold quickly. This is why the Nov. 21, 2025 low near $80,900 matters so much.
It is the last obvious reference point that traders will defend. If that floor breaks cleanly, the chart below is thin. With volatility already expanding and the bands widening, the market has room to slide into the $70,000s before it finds the next natural area of support.
A bounce is possible because the market is oversold. But after weeks of rallies being sold, the burden of proof is now on buyers, not sellers.
Bitcoin perps fell to about $82,530, after a brutal $88,468–$81,059 range on heavy volume.
Price is testing the Nov. 21, 2025 low near $80,900, a make-or-break reference point.
The weekly chart shows a clean break below the Ichimoku cloud, with widening bands pointing toward the $70,000s.
January 30 opened with the kind of selling that changes market psychology. Bitcoin perps traded near $82,530, down about 6.5% over 24 hours, with $6.82 billion in notional volume.
The range was violent, topping near $88,468 and plunging to about $81,059. The damage was broad. Ethereum perps traded near $2,730, down about 7.8%, on very heavy volume.
Solana fell about 6.8% to roughly $115, and XRP dropped about 7.3% to about $1.75. The washout hit across the board, with LINK down about 7.4%, BNB down about 6.7%, and LTC down about 6.2%.
Even the“safety” corner cracked in this tape. Gold and silver were sharply lower in perps, with XAU down about 7.2% and XAG down about 10.4%.
That matters because it reads like forced risk reduction, not a selective rotation. When everything falls together, the market is usually deleveraging.
A few isolated names rose, but the context matters. SENT surged about 32%, while most of the list was red. RIVER fell about 25%, HYPE dropped about 11%, and PIPPIN collapsed about 38%.
That is what stress looks like in a leverage-heavy market: pockets spike, but the core complex bleeds. Your charts show why traders are now talking about the $70,000s again.
On the daily chart, Bitstamp printed O $84,520, H $84,599, L $81,040, C $82,424. The 4-hour chart printed O $82,549, H $83,193, L $81,939, C $82,413.
The 4-hour RSI sank into the mid-20s, a deeply oversold reading that can spark bounces, but does not fix structure. The weekly chart is the headline.
It printed O $86,568, H $90,438, L $81,040, C $82,400, down about 4.8% for the week so far. Price has now pushed through the lower edge of the Ichimoku cloud.
That is a regime shift. When the cloud fails, prior support often becomes resistance, and rallies are more likely to be sold quickly. This is why the Nov. 21, 2025 low near $80,900 matters so much.
It is the last obvious reference point that traders will defend. If that floor breaks cleanly, the chart below is thin. With volatility already expanding and the bands widening, the market has room to slide into the $70,000s before it finds the next natural area of support.
A bounce is possible because the market is oversold. But after weeks of rallies being sold, the burden of proof is now on buyers, not sellers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment