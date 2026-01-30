403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dollar Rebound Checks The Peso As Mexico Stocks Cool After Record Run
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
The peso's January surge hit a speed bump on January 30 as USD/MXN traded around 17.26, modestly higher on the day after probing lower levels earlier in the week.
The shift was less about Mexico suddenly turning weak and more about the dollar getting a short-term lift, helped by higher U.S. yields and a global tone that looked more cautious than celebratory.
For currency traders, the mood change mattered because the peso had become a consensus position. Carry is still attractive, and Mexico 's appeal rests on policy discipline that investors can price with confidence.
But even strong trends pause when the market is crowded and liquidity thins. That is exactly what the charts show: weekly RSI near 25 and daily RSI around 26, both consistent with an oversold dollar and a stretched peso.
On the four-hour view, RSI rebounded toward 49, a sign the selling wave eased. The technical map tightened. Support sits around 17.21 and 17.17, with 17.03 as the next reference.
Resistance starts near 17.33–17.38, then 17.47. A move above those bands would not end the peso story, but it would signal a broader unwind of short-dollar positions.
Mexico equities told a parallel story of strength meeting gravity. The S&P/BMV IPC fell to about 69,492 after swinging between roughly 69,034 and 70,483, with volume near 203 million shares.
The decline followed a rapid climb to fresh highs, and the index remains technically extended: daily RSI near 71 and weekly RSI near 73.
That combination often produces fast pullbacks without breaking the bigger uptrend. One anchor for expectations is that forecasters still project a weaker peso by year-end, even after the rally.
That gap between spot and forecasts can fuel two-way trading: trend followers stay long MXN, while hedgers treat dips in USD/MXN as chances to rebuild protection.
Top Winners (Stocks)
Top Losers (Stocks)
USD/MXN steadied near 17.26 after a sharp slide, as the dollar briefly firmed and risk appetite cooled.
Mexico's IPC slipped to about 69,492 after testing above 70,000, with heavy turnover and classic profit-taking.
Charts still favor the peso longer term, but oversold signals and positioning make rebounds more likely.
The peso's January surge hit a speed bump on January 30 as USD/MXN traded around 17.26, modestly higher on the day after probing lower levels earlier in the week.
The shift was less about Mexico suddenly turning weak and more about the dollar getting a short-term lift, helped by higher U.S. yields and a global tone that looked more cautious than celebratory.
For currency traders, the mood change mattered because the peso had become a consensus position. Carry is still attractive, and Mexico 's appeal rests on policy discipline that investors can price with confidence.
But even strong trends pause when the market is crowded and liquidity thins. That is exactly what the charts show: weekly RSI near 25 and daily RSI around 26, both consistent with an oversold dollar and a stretched peso.
On the four-hour view, RSI rebounded toward 49, a sign the selling wave eased. The technical map tightened. Support sits around 17.21 and 17.17, with 17.03 as the next reference.
Resistance starts near 17.33–17.38, then 17.47. A move above those bands would not end the peso story, but it would signal a broader unwind of short-dollar positions.
Mexico equities told a parallel story of strength meeting gravity. The S&P/BMV IPC fell to about 69,492 after swinging between roughly 69,034 and 70,483, with volume near 203 million shares.
The decline followed a rapid climb to fresh highs, and the index remains technically extended: daily RSI near 71 and weekly RSI near 73.
That combination often produces fast pullbacks without breaking the bigger uptrend. One anchor for expectations is that forecasters still project a weaker peso by year-end, even after the rally.
That gap between spot and forecasts can fuel two-way trading: trend followers stay long MXN, while hedgers treat dips in USD/MXN as chances to rebuild protection.
Top Winners (Stocks)
Grupo México (GMEXICOB) +3.73% (also cited as the day's biggest advancer around +4.03% in another market recap)
Grupo Financiero Banorte (GFNORTEO) +2.51%
Orbia (ORBIA) +1.68%
La Comer (LACOMERUBC) +0.69%
Megacable (MEGACPO) +0.24%
Top Losers (Stocks)
Banco del Bajío (BBAJIOO) -5.76% (also cited as the day's biggest decliner around -5.91% in another market recap)
Quálitas (Q) -5.04% (also cited near -5.28% in another recap)
Becle / José Cuervo (CUERVO) -4.24%
Walmex (WALMEX) -3.71%
Televisa (TLEVISACPO) -3.13%
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment