Automotive Two Wheeler Light Bars Market Report 2026 - Global Size, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Opportunities, And Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2026-2031

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Two Wheeler Light Bars Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The Global Automotive Two Wheeler Light Bars Market is projected to expand from USD 2.56 Billion in 2025 to USD 3.71 Billion by 2031, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.38%.

These auxiliary lighting systems, which typically consist of high-intensity halogen or LED arrays within linear housings, are designed to improve motorcycle visibility during low-light conditions.

The market's growth is primarily fueled by increased production of adventure touring motorcycles and a growing consumer focus on rider safety during night rides or adverse weather. Highlighting the expanding base for these aftermarket accessories, the European Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers reported that new motorcycle registrations in five major European markets reached 1,155,640 units in 2024, marking a 10.1 percent increase over the previous year.

A major obstacle hindering market growth is the complicated regulatory environment regarding the use of auxiliary vehicle lighting across various jurisdictions. Manufacturers struggle to navigate inconsistent laws concerning beam color, maximum luminosity, and mounting locations, which obstructs the creation of a standardized global product. This lack of regulatory harmonization compels companies to tailor specifications to meet regional compliance standards, thereby inflating production costs and adding complexity to supply chain logistics.

Market Drivers

Rising two-wheeler ownership in urban areas and emerging economies serves as a major catalyst for the light bars market, providing a massive platform for aftermarket accessories. In regions where infrastructure is still developing, standard lighting on commuter bikes is frequently inadequate, prompting riders to install high-intensity auxiliary units to safely navigate poorly lit roads.

This strong demand is reflected in data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, which noted in December 2024 that two-wheeler retail sales in India grew by 15.8 percent year-on-year, reaching 2.62 million units in November. Furthermore, the premium adventure segment continues to be a crucial revenue source, as touring motorcycles are often equipped with extensive lighting rigs; the BMW Group reported delivering over 113,000 units globally in the first half of 2024, maintaining momentum in this accessory-rich category.

The market is further accelerated by a growing emphasis on rider safety and improved nighttime visibility, with motorcyclists increasingly regarding auxiliary lighting as essential active safety gear. Enhanced illumination expands the rider's field of vision and makes the vehicle significantly more conspicuous to other road users, directly lowering the risks associated with riding in low-light conditions.

The urgency of this need is underscored by accident statistics; according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, early estimates in September 2024 indicated that motorcyclist fatalities in the United States rose by 1 percent in the first half of the year compared to the prior year. This trend motivates manufacturers to develop advanced LED solutions that maximize visibility while complying with safety standards regarding glare and beam patterns.

Market Challenges

The complex regulatory framework governing auxiliary vehicle lighting presents a significant barrier to entry and scalability for manufacturers in the Global Automotive Two Wheeler Light Bars Market. Companies are forced to navigate a fragmented legal landscape where standards for mounting positions, beam patterns, and maximum luminosity differ widely across regions such as North America, Asia, and Europe.

This lack of uniformity requires manufacturers to engineer and certify distinct product variants for different jurisdictions, effectively preventing the development of a standardized global stock-keeping unit. Consequently, companies cannot achieve economies of scale, keeping production costs high, while supply chain management becomes increasingly difficult due to the need to handle diverse regional inventories.

This regulatory divergence is especially problematic in high-volume markets that enforce unique domestic safety standards separate from European ECE or American DOT regulations. Accessing the volume of these massive markets requires manufacturers to invest in specific, often expensive, regional certifications.

For instance, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers reported that domestic two-wheeler sales reached 19.6 million units in the fiscal year ending March 2025. The necessity to customize products for such vast but distinct regulatory environments directly reduces profit margins and slows the pace at which new lighting technologies can be introduced to a global consumer base.

Market Trends

Product development in the Global Automotive Two Wheeler Light Bars Market is being reshaped by the optimization of lumen-per-watt efficiency for electric powertrains. As the adoption of electric scooters and motorcycles quickens, manufacturers are designing auxiliary lighting solutions that provide maximum illumination with minimal power draw to avoid range anxiety.

This technical shift is essential because high-output light bars can significantly deplete the smaller battery packs in two-wheelers, requiring the use of advanced thermal management systems and LED drivers to reduce energy consumption without sacrificing visibility. The scale of this transition is highlighted by the International Energy Agency's 'Global EV Outlook 2024', which stated in April 2024 that global sales of electric two-and-three-wheelers hit 10 million units, creating a large install base that demands energy-efficient accessory ecosystems.

Concurrently, the integration of smart controls and wireless connectivity is transforming light bars from standalone hardware into intelligent, connected components. Manufacturers are replacing traditional hard-wired switches with Bluetooth-enabled controllers, allowing riders to adjust color temperature, strobe intensity, and beam patterns via smartphone apps or handlebar-mounted modules.

This trend addresses the growing consumer demand for seamless electronic integration and clean vehicle aesthetics by eliminating bulky wiring harnesses. Underscoring the industry's focus on these advancements, Hero MotoCorp's 'Annual Report 2023-24' revealed in August 2024 an investment of INR 826 crore in research and development, with a strategic emphasis on enhancing connected systems and digital intelligence across its product portfolio.

Key Players Profiled in the Automotive Two Wheeler Light Bars Market



Cree LED

NICHIA CORPORATION

OSRAM GmbH

Samsung

EVERLIGHT ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

Lumileds Holding B.V.

EPISTAR Corporation

L.G. Innotek

MLS Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd.

Report Scope

Automotive Two Wheeler Light Bars Market, by Product Type:



LED Light Bars OLED Light Bars

Automotive Two Wheeler Light Bars Market, by Application Type:



OEM Aftermarket

Automotive Two Wheeler Light Bars Market, by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:

