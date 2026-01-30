Supply Chain Analytics Market Research Report 2026 - Global Size, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Opportunities, And Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2026-2031

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Supply Chain Analytics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The Global Supply Chain Analytics Market is projected to expand from USD 8.94 Billion in 2025 to USD 28.73 Billion by 2031, achieving a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.48%.

This sector comprises data strategies and software solutions aimed at interpreting operational information to enhance both planning and execution. By facilitating predictive modeling and inventory optimization, these tools empower companies to make strategic, well-informed decisions.

The market's upward trajectory is largely fueled by the necessity for complete network visibility and the pressure to reduce escalating operational expenses through digital efficiency. MHI reported in 2024 that 55% of supply chain executives are boosting their investments in innovation and supply chain technology to improve overall performance.

Nevertheless, the struggle to integrate data across various legacy systems remains a significant obstacle to market growth. The effective rollout of analytics platforms is frequently hindered by inconsistent data quality and a lack of standardized formats. This fragmentation restricts the generation of actionable insights and prevents the consolidation of information from isolated sources. Consequently, these issues create a major hurdle that prevents organizations from fully capitalizing on the value of these technological implementations.

Market Drivers

The incorporation of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence serves as a major driver for the Global Supply Chain Analytics Market, transitioning operations from simple reactive monitoring to proactive optimization. These sophisticated algorithms process vast datasets to automate intricate decision-making, enabling firms to forecast disruptions and manage inventory with exceptional accuracy. The push for this technology is significant; a July 2024 'Industrial AI Insights' report by Honeywell indicates that 94% of executives surveyed intend to increase their AI usage, highlighting a general shift toward automated intelligence. This broad adoption aids in processing high-speed data, converting raw inputs into strategic assets that foster market expansion.

Concurrently, the heightened emphasis on risk management and supply chain resilience requires the use of advanced analytics to manage an increasingly unstable global environment. Businesses are heavily investing in tools that offer scenario planning and end-to-end visibility to protect against economic shifts and geopolitical instability. According to the '2024 Supply Chain Intelligence Report' by Descartes Systems Group released in December 2024, 48% of global logistics leaders cited increasing trade barriers and tariffs as a primary concern, emphasizing the critical need for predictive risk modeling. This pursuit of stability is supported by substantial financial commitment; MHI noted in 2024 that 88% of supply chain leaders plan to invest more than $1 million in technology, underscoring the priority given to establishing resilient, data-centric networks.

Market Challenges

A major impediment to the expansion of the Global Supply Chain Analytics Market is the complexity of integrating data across unconnected legacy systems. Companies often rely on fragmented infrastructures where essential data is locked within isolated "silos," such as Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platforms, and transportation logs that fail to communicate. This disconnection precludes the establishment of a unified "single source of truth," a fundamental prerequisite for the functionality of any advanced analytics platform. In the absence of a cohesive dataset, predictive tools are unable to produce accurate forecasts or insights, rendering the software ineffective and deterring widespread adoption.

This technical difficulty is further aggravated by a scarcity of skilled professionals who can bridge the divide between modern digital demands and outdated infrastructure. Integrating these systems demands specialized knowledge to standardize, clean, and migrate data - expertise that is currently in short supply. As per the 2025 MHI Annual Industry Report, 83% of supply chain and manufacturing professionals surveyed highlighted the persistent talent and workforce shortage as a significant operational challenge. This severe deficiency in technical human capital directly impedes firms' abilities to solve integration problems, thereby stalling the implementation of analytics solutions and constraining the market's broader growth.

Market Trends

A pivotal trend gaining traction is the integration of ESG Compliance and Sustainability Analytics, spurred by rigorous regulatory standards and the necessity for detailed carbon footprint visibility. Companies are increasingly adopting specialized analytics to monitor Scope 3 emissions - indirect activities like procurement and transportation - which are notoriously hard to quantify via conventional means.

This transition exceeds mere compliance, allowing organizations to strategically refine ethical sourcing and minimize waste through data-led tracking. The importance of this capability is highlighted by the scale of indirect environmental impacts; the 'State of Supply Chain Sustainability 2024' report by the CSCMP and MIT Center for Transportation & Logistics in August 2024 noted that Scope 3 emissions constitute roughly 75% of a firm's total carbon footprint, requiring advanced analytics to effectively track these vast indirect operations.

At the same time, the use of Generative AI for Advanced Scenario Planning is revolutionizing how businesses prepare for volatility by enabling the synthesis of unstructured data into practical strategies. Unlike standard predictive models that depend on structured historical data, generative AI interprets text-based inputs, such as contracts and news reports, to simulate complex "what-if" scenarios for immediate decision-making support.

This functionality permits supply chain managers to engage conversationally with data to quickly uncover alternative sourcing paths during crises. Competitive firms are rapidly adopting this technology; an Epicor 'Supply Chain Insights' report from July 2024 revealed that 63% of high-growth companies have already incorporated generative AI into their supply chain processes to handle operational and cost challenges.

