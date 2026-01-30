Melanoma Diagnostics And Therapeutics Research Report 2026 - Global Market Trends, Competitive Analysis, Opportunities, And Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2026-2031

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Melanoma Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.





The Global Melanoma Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market is projected to expand from a valuation of USD 7.66 Billion in 2025 to USD 13.81 Billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 10.32%.

This market encompasses screening methodologies, including biopsies and dermatoscopy, alongside pharmacological interventions such as targeted therapies and immunotherapies.

Growth is primarily driven by the rising global prevalence of malignant skin cancers and an aging population. Additionally, heightened public health campaigns focusing on ultraviolet radiation risks and skin examinations are sustaining the demand for early detection services. As reported by the American Cancer Society, approximately 104,960 new invasive melanoma cases are expected to be diagnosed in the United States in 2025.

One significant obstacle hindering market progression is the exorbitant cost associated with modern therapeutic agents. The high price points for immunotherapies and biologics impose substantial pressure on healthcare budgets, complicating reimbursement procedures across various regions. These financial hurdles restrict patient access to necessary care and limit market penetration in developing countries, where medical treatments are largely funded through out-of-pocket expenditures.

Market Drivers

The increasing global incidence of skin cancers and melanoma serves as the main driver for growth in the diagnostics and therapeutics sector. Rising disease prevalence necessitates advanced screening techniques and effective pharmacological treatments, thereby expanding the patient population. With aging demographics and environmental factors driving higher case rates, healthcare systems are emphasizing early detection initiatives to lower mortality risks, which sustains the demand for diagnostic tools.

As noted by the World Health Organization's International Agency for Research on Cancer in their February 2024 'Global cancer burden growing' release, roughly 330,000 new melanoma cases were diagnosed globally in 2022. This trend is particularly evident in high-risk areas; for example, Cancer Research UK's May 2024 analysis titled 'Skin cancer cases reach all-time high' projected a record 20,800 new melanoma diagnoses in the United Kingdom for 2024.

Simultaneously, the swift uptake of checkpoint inhibitors and novel immunotherapies is driving market revenue and transforming clinical protocols. The shift from conventional chemotherapy to precision immuno-oncology agents has enhanced survival rates, fostering broad commercial adoption of these biological therapies.

Leading pharmaceutical companies are experiencing significant financial gains from these innovations, encouraging continued research and development in combination therapies. According to Merck's 'Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results' from February 2024, Keytruda sales increased by 19% to $25.0 billion for the year, largely fueled by demand for metastatic indications such as melanoma. This financial success highlights the market's strong dependence on next-generation therapeutic categories to generate future value.

Market Challenges

The high costs linked to new therapeutic agents, specifically immunotherapies and biologics, serve as a major restraint on the Global Melanoma Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market. Although these treatments frequently offer superior clinical results, their steep pricing places considerable financial strain on private payers and healthcare systems. This economic pressure often results in strict reimbursement policies and extended approval periods for coverage, delaying the commercial uptake of these drugs in price-sensitive markets. As a result, the high financial barrier lowers prescription volumes, directly curbing revenue potential for pharmaceutical developers.

Global disparities in healthcare funding further aggravate this pricing issue, limiting the adoption of advanced therapies in areas dependent on out-of-pocket spending. According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the monthly cost for specific checkpoint inhibitors used for metastatic melanoma reached roughly $47,538 in 2024. These costs are unsustainable for numerous patients and smaller insurance plans, creating a significant divide between the availability of advanced therapeutics and their accessibility to the broader population, which ultimately stifles overall market growth.

Market Trends

The uptake of Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocyte (TIL) Cell Therapies marks a significant transition toward personalized cellular mechanisms for managing advanced, refractory solid tumors. This trend meets urgent needs for patients who have progressed after standard anti-PD-1 treatments, shifting focus from general immune stimulation to precise cellular targeting. The instant commercial success of the initial FDA-approved TIL product underscores the market's preparedness for complex biologics in treating metastatic disease. As reported in Iovance Biotherapeutics' 'Third Quarter and Year to Date 2024 Financial Results' from November 2024, the company achieved $42.1 million in net product revenue from U.S. sales of Amtagvi in the third quarter alone.

Concurrently, the creation of Personalized mRNA-Based Cancer Vaccines is transforming adjuvant care by employing neoantigen sequences to lower recurrence rates. Designed to identify the distinct mutational profile of a patient's tumor, these therapies elicit a robust and customized T-cell response when combined with proven checkpoint inhibitors.

This strategy substantially improves long-term survival outlooks relative to standard monotherapies in post-surgical contexts. According to Merck's June 2024 announcement regarding 'Moderna and Merck Announce New 3-Year Data for mRNA-4157 Combined With Pembrolizumab', pairing the mRNA-4157 vaccine with Keytruda lowered the risk of death or recurrence by 49% compared to Keytruda monotherapy in high-risk stage III/IV melanoma patients.

Key Players Profiled in the Melanoma Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market



Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Amgen, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Novartis AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Pfizer Inc.

Eli Lilly & Co. GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Melanoma Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Melanoma Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market, by Product Type:



Diagnostics Dermoscopy Devices Biopsy Devices

Melanoma Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market, by Therapeutics:



Chemotherapy

Biological Therapy

Targeted Therapy Immune Therapy

Melanoma Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market, by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:

