Correction: Virtune Announces Upcoming 10:1 Share Split For The Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP (VIRBTCP)

Stockholm, January 23, 2026 – Virtune AB (Publ) today announces an upcoming 10:1 share split of the Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP (ticker: VIRBTCP). The share split will not affect the total value of investors' holdings, and no action is required from investors. The share split is intended to facilitate trading in smaller denominations and thereby support improved trading liquidity and accessibility.

Key information regarding the share split

The share split will take effect at market open on February 2, 2026 in all markets where the product is available.

Under the share split, each existing share of the Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP will be split into ten (10) new shares. As a result, the NAV per share will be reduced by a factor of ten. The total value of each investor's holding will remain unchanged, as the increase in the number of shares will be fully offset by the corresponding decrease in NAV per share.

Illustrative example

If an investor owns 100 shares of the Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP prior to the 10:1 share split, the holding will automatically be adjusted to 1,000 shares after the split. At the same time, the NAV per share will be reduced by a factor of ten. The total value of the investment remains unchanged.

The product name and ticker will remain unchanged:



Product name: Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP Ticker: VIRBTCP

In connection with the share split, the ETP will be assigned a new ISIN and WKN. Apart from this technical change, all other product characteristics remain unchanged, including exposure and fee structure.

No action is required from investors. The share split will be carried out automatically through the clearing system.

The final terms reflecting the share split will be available as of February 2, 2026.

Product information

ETP: Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP

Bloomberg code: VIRBTCP SS

Ticker: VIRBTCP

Settlement currency: SEK

Exchanges: Nasdaq Stockholm, Deutsche Börse Xetra

Trading currencies: SEK, EUR

Security identifiers:

Old ISIN: SE0025012032

New ISIN: SE0027598038

Old WKN: A4AN8F

New WKN: A4ARC3

