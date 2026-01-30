Digitalist Group Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Wilhelm Rosenlew
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Digitalist Group Oyj
LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 140636/5/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-01-26
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000591698
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3500 Unit price: 3.75 EUR
(2): Volume: 1500 Unit price: 3.6 EUR
(3): Volume: 2527 Unit price: 3.45 EUR
(4): Volume: 3700 Unit price: 3.41 EUR
(5): Volume: 1750 Unit price: 3.34 EUR
(6): Volume: 3080 Unit price: 3.83 EUR
(7): Volume: 2080 Unit price: 3.8 EUR
Aggregated transactions (7):
Volume: 18137 Volume weighted average price: 3.60619 EUR
