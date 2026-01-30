Off-Road Motorcycle Market Analysis Report 2026 - Global Size, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, And Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2025-2031

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Off-Road Motorcycle Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The Global Off-Road Motorcycle Market is projected to expand from USD 14.81 Billion in 2025 to USD 22.41 Billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 7.15%.

Designed with robust frames, high ground clearance, and long-travel suspension, these specialized two-wheeled vehicles are built to negotiate unpaved surfaces like dirt, sand, and gravel.

Growth is primarily sustained by the enduring appeal of recreational trail riding, rising participation in competitive motorsports such as motocross and enduro, and practical applications in the agricultural and defense sectors, creating a stable customer base focused on durability and performance rather than fleeting trends.

Conversely, the market faces significant hurdles due to increasingly strict environmental regulations concerning noise and exhaust emissions, which limit available riding zones and drive up production costs. Despite these regulatory pressures, certain market segments show notable strength. For example, the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries reported that Australia's off-road motorcycle segment sold 41,178 units in 2024, marking a 2.6% increase from the prior year, demonstrating that consumer demand for recreational off-road vehicles remains robust even amidst broader industry volatility.

Market Drivers

The surging interest in adventure tourism and outdoor recreational activities acts as a major catalyst for the global off-road motorcycle market, with consumers increasingly demanding versatile bikes suitable for long-distance journeys across varied terrains. Major manufacturers are capitalizing on this lifestyle shift by prioritizing high-performance enduro and adventure models, a strategy that has bolstered their market standing; notably, Pierer Mobility AG's 'Annual Report 2023' (March 2024) highlighted the sale of 381,555 motorcycles worldwide, cementing the group's leadership in the powered two-wheeler sector. This ongoing demand is also reflected in regional resilience, such as in the UK where, according to the Motorcycle Industry Association's 'August 2024 Press Statistics' (September 2024), the Adventure category saw year-to-date registrations hit 15,912 units, a 5.1% rise year-over-year despite a general market downturn.

In parallel, the sector is being reshaped by the rapid adoption of electric off-road motorcycles, fueled by advancements in powertrain technology and environmental sustainability targets. New market entrants are finding success by providing high-torque, quiet alternatives that appeal to eco-friendly riders and comply with strict noise restrictions in riding areas. The financial viability of this niche is becoming increasingly clear, as evidenced by Powersports Business reporting in July 2024 that electric manufacturer Stark Future achieved record revenue of 10.4 million EUR in June 2024, highlighting strong consumer interest in premium electric off-road options.

Market Challenges

Tighter environmental regulations regarding exhaust emissions and noise levels represent a major obstacle to the growth of the global off-road motorcycle market. As regulatory bodies enforce stricter compliance standards, manufacturers are forced to implement sophisticated noise-dampening technologies and exhaust filtration systems, leading to substantial research and development expenses that ultimately increase retail prices. Additionally, environmental anxieties regarding emissions and acoustic disturbances often result in the closure of public riding parks and trails, effectively reducing the functional utility of these vehicles and causing prospective buyers to reconsider purchases due to a lack of legal riding infrastructure.

The impact of these pressures is visible in key markets where regulatory headwinds are driving sales downturns. For instance, the Motorcycle Industry Council reported that in 2024, new motorcycle and scooter sales in the United States fell by 6.2 percent through the third quarter relative to the previous year, with the off-highway category suffering one of the most significant declines. This contraction underscores how rising regulatory compliance costs and restrictions on land usage are materially suppressing demand in substantial regions.

Market Trends

A significant structural shift in consumer preference is driving the growth of the middleweight adventure-touring segment, as riders move away from massive, large-displacement flagship models in favor of agile 600cc to 900cc platforms. Manufacturers are responding by focusing on high-spec mid-sized bikes that offer a balance of highway capability, off-road maneuverability, and cost-efficiency, bridging the gap between dual-sport agility and touring comfort. This trend is especially evident in competitive European markets; for example, MotoGB reported in February 2025 that the middleweight Benelli TRK 702 was the top-selling motorcycle in Italy for 2024, registering 7,344 units.

Concurrently, the user experience is evolving from purely mechanical to digitally augmented through the integration of IoT telematics and smart connectivity. Manufacturers are increasingly outfitting off-road motorcycles with factory-installed telemetry units that allow riders to synchronize smartphones for trail navigation, engine map customization, and diagnostic monitoring. This digitalization appeals to a tech-savvy demographic seeking data-driven enhancements, a demand illustrated by Pierer Mobility AG's 'Annual Report 2023' (March 2024), which noted that the KTM 890 Adventure R Rally, equipped with the new Connectivity Unit Offroad, sold out its entire 700-unit allocation just days after pre-orders opened.

Key Players Profiled in the Off-Road Motorcycle Market:



Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

KTM AG

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Harley-Davidson, Inc.

Husqvarna Motorcycles AB

Beta Motorcycles S.p.A.

Royal Enfield GasGas Motorcycles

Report Scope: In this report, the Global Off-Road Motorcycle Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Off-Road Motorcycle Market, by Propulsion:



ICE Electric

Off-Road Motorcycle Market, by Type:



Dirt Bikes

Adventure Bikes

Trial Bikes

Enduro Bikes

Kids Motorbikes Others

Off-Road Motorcycle Market, by Application:



Recreational Defense Others

Off-Road Motorcycle Market, by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:

