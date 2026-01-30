403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Result Of The Auction Of Treasury Bills On 30 January 2026
|ISIN
|Bid Mill. kr. (nominal)
|Sale
|Stop-rate (per cent)
|Pro-rata
|Price
|98 20169 DKT 03/03/26 I
|1,000
|400
|1.60
|100 %
|99.8757
|98 20243 DKT 02/06/2026 II
|300
| 300
|1.62
|100 %
|99.4674
|Total
|1,300
|700
The sale will settle 3 February 2026.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment