Result Of The Auction Of Treasury Bills On 30 January 2026


2026-01-30 04:31:40
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:

ISIN Bid Mill. kr. (nominal) Sale Stop-rate (per cent) Pro-rata Price
98 20169 DKT 03/03/26 I 1,000 400 1.60 100 % 99.8757
98 20243 DKT 02/06/2026 II 300 300
 1.62 100 % 99.4674
Total 1,300 700

The sale will settle 3 February 2026.


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

