Motorcycle Helmet Market - Global Trends, Opportunity, And Forecast To 2031

The Global Motorcycle Helmet Market is projected to expand from a valuation of USD 4.49 Billion in 2025 to USD 6.67 Billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 6.82%.

This industry encompasses protective headgear engineered to reduce the severity of head injuries sustained by riders during accidents. The primary forces driving this growth include the strict enforcement of mandatory helmet laws by governments globally and the increasing dependence on two-wheelers for affordable urban transportation. These elements establish a foundational demand for safety compliance that supports the sector's expansion, independent of shifting consumer preferences regarding style or features.

However, the widespread availability of counterfeit and non-compliant products presents a major obstacle, as these substandard alternatives compromise safety standards and diminish the market share of legitimate manufacturers. This challenge is particularly acute in high-volume developing regions where cost considerations often outweigh the need for safety certification.

Market Drivers

The enforcement of rigorous road safety regulations and helmet mandates serve as the principal catalyst for the Global Motorcycle Helmet Market, transforming the product from a discretionary item into a legal requirement. Governments are unifying safety standards to lower accident fatality rates, compelling manufacturers to innovate and consumers to switch to compliant headgear. This regulatory pressure significantly decreases the presence of non-compliant novelty helmets in developed markets.

Concurrently, the growth of the global two-wheeler fleet and rising motorcycle sales directly expand the addressable market for protective equipment. As urban congestion intensifies, the use of powered two-wheelers for commuting and leisure is increasing in major regions, creating a parallel need for safety gear.

This trend is evidenced by the European Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers, which reported in a November 2024 statistical release that new motorcycle registrations in the five largest European markets hit 885,500 units during the first nine months of 2024. To meet this escalating demand, manufacturers are ramping up operations; notably, Steelbird Hi-Tech India announced in May 2024 an investment to boost its manufacturing capacity to 50,000 units per day at its Baddi facility.

Market Challenges

The abundance of counterfeit and non-compliant products creates a significant barrier for the Global Motorcycle Helmet Market by distorting the competitive environment. Substandard helmets disadvantage legitimate manufacturers who dedicate substantial resources to research and safety certification. By bypassing these expensive quality assurance processes, counterfeiters flood the market with low-cost alternatives, drawing price-conscious consumers away from certified brands. This aggressive undercutting reduces the market share of established players and redirects revenue to the illicit market, preventing compliant companies from reaping the full economic rewards of increasing demand.

Furthermore, the prevalence of unsafe products jeopardizes the industry's long-term credibility. When non-compliant helmets fail to provide adequate protection during accidents, it fosters a false perception that protective gear is ineffective, potentially discouraging consumers from investing in premium equipment. The scale of this lost opportunity is clear given the volume of new vehicles entering the road. According to the European Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers (ACEM), new motorcycle registrations in the top five European markets totaled 885,500 units in the first nine months of 2024. This substantial volume represents a critical target audience that certified manufacturers struggle to fully capture due to the widespread availability of unregulated alternatives.

Market Trends

The adoption of Advanced Rotational Impact Protection Systems is transforming product development, as manufacturers progress beyond traditional linear impact absorption to manage angular acceleration forces. Modern engineering now focuses on incorporating slip-plane layers and energy-dampening technologies within the helmet liner, features that are increasingly valued by safety-conscious riders over basic regulatory compliance. This shift toward enhanced technical safety is driving significant financial growth for specialized brands. For example, Leatt Corporation's August 2025 'Results for the Second Quarter 2025' report indicated a 117 percent increase in helmet revenues compared to the prior year, underscoring the commercial success of next-generation safety architectures.

Simultaneously, there is a notable rise in demand for Modular and Flip-Over Helmet configurations, driven by an expanding urban commuter demographic seeking versatility for daily travel. These helmets combine the structural security of full-face models with the flexibility of open-face designs, aligning well with the usage patterns of the growing scooter segment in dense traffic environments.

This consumer preference correlates strongly with vehicle growth trends in key emerging markets. According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers' October 2025 release on 'Auto Industry Sales Performance of September 2025', the scooter segment grew by 12.4 percent in the second quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year compared to the same period last year, creating a concurrent requirement for compatible urban modular headgear.

Key Players Profiled in the Motorcycle Helmet Market:



Dainese SpA

HJC EUROPE S.A.R.L.

Shoei Co. Ltd.

Arai Helmet Ltd.

Alpinestars S.p.A

Schuberth GmbH

Vista Outdoor Inc.

STUDDS Accessories Limited

Eicher Motors Limited Caberg S.p.a.

Report Scope: In this report, the Global Motorcycle Helmet Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Motorcycle Helmet Market, by Material Type:



Fiber Glass

Carbon Fiber

Plastics Others

Motorcycle Helmet Market, by Distribution Channel:



Online Offline

Motorcycle Helmet Market, by End-User:



Commuters Racers

Motorcycle Helmet Market, by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America Middle East & Africa

