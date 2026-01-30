$4.71 Bn Sperm Count Test Market - Global Industry Share, Trends, Opportunity, And Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sperm Count Test Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The Global Sperm Count Test Market is projected to expand from USD 3.13 Billion in 2025 to USD 4.71 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.05%

This market encompasses diagnostic tools designed to assess sperm concentration and quality within both clinical and home-based environments.

The primary driver of this growth is the increasing prevalence of male infertility and a global decline in sperm counts, which necessitates accessible and frequent screening methods. Data from the American Urological Association and the American Society for Reproductive Medicine in 2024 indicates that male factor infertility contributes to conception difficulties in up to 60 percent of couples. This high prevalence, alongside growing awareness of reproductive health, sustains the demand for accurate diagnostic modalities.

Despite the clear clinical need, market expansion faces significant hurdles due to the prohibitive costs of advanced fertility testing and the lack of comprehensive insurance coverage in many regions. This financial strain often limits patient access to essential diagnostic services, particularly in developing economies. Consequently, the broader adoption of sperm count testing solutions is impeded, as economic barriers prevent many individuals from utilizing these necessary healthcare resources despite the evident demand.

Market Drivers

The escalating rates of male infertility and declining sperm quality serve as the primary engines propelling the Global Sperm Count Test Market. As lifestyle changes and environmental stressors increasingly impact reproductive health, the urgency for precise and frequent semen analysis has intensified.

This biological crisis is highlighted by alarming trends in sperm parameters; according to Igyxos Biotherapeutics in June 2024, global sperm counts have fallen by over 2.6 percent annually since 2020, accelerating from the 1.2 percent annual decrease seen in prior decades. Furthermore, Ferring Pharmaceuticals reported in 2024 that infertility affects approximately one in six people worldwide, creating a substantial patient pool that requires reliable diagnostic evaluation.

Simultaneously, the market is being reshaped by a surging demand for private, at-home fertility testing kits. Men are increasingly opting for direct-to-consumer solutions that offer anonymity and convenience, bypassing traditional clinical settings. This shift is supported by the destigmatization of male infertility and the integration of smartphone-based analysis technologies. The rapid adoption of these tools is evident in the growth of key industry players; for instance, Legacy reported in July 2024 that it has analyzed over 25,000 sperm samples and secured $7.5 million in new financing. This preference for home-based collection is decentralizing the market, allowing providers to reach untreated populations, and fostering a new segment of proactive reproductive health management.

Market Challenges

The high cost of fertility diagnostics and the lack of comprehensive insurance reimbursement constitute major obstacles to the growth of the Global Sperm Count Test Market. While basic screenings may seem accessible, they are often merely the first step in a broader, expensive medical journey that remains unaffordable for many patients. In regions where healthcare coverage for reproductive issues is limited or non-existent, the financial burden falls entirely on the patient. This economic pressure creates a significant barrier to entry, causing individuals to delay or forego essential diagnostic procedures and hampering market penetration in developing economies and lower-income demographics.

The severity of this financial deterrent is underscored by recent industry data. According to the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, the average cost for a single cycle of fertility treatment in 2024 ranged between $12,000 and $15,000. This substantial expense often discourages patients from even initiating the diagnostic process due to fears of cascading treatment costs. Consequently, the demand for sperm count tests is artificially suppressed, as economic constraints force many couples to opt out of the reproductive healthcare system entirely.

Market Trends

The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) is fundamentally transforming the Global Sperm Count Test Market by shifting semen analysis from subjective manual evaluation to high-precision automated diagnostics. These algorithmic advancements embed clinical-grade accuracy into portable devices, enabling rapid assessment of sperm morphology and motility without the variability associated with human observation.

This technological leap was highlighted by The Nightly in August 2024, reporting that researchers at Monash University developed an AI-driven model capable of analyzing live sperm samples with 93 percent accuracy in seconds. By automating complex diagnostic criteria, these innovations standardize results across both home-based and clinical environments, enhancing data reliability.

Concurrently, the market is experiencing a convergence with telehealth services, evolving sperm count testing from a standalone diagnostic product into a gateway for comprehensive remote fertility care. This trend bridges the gap between initial screening and medical intervention, as digital platforms now seamlessly connect users with reproductive urologists immediately following test completion.

This integrated care model is vital for capturing untreated populations; according to Posterity Health in June 2024, while over 3 million men in the United States suffer from testosterone deficiency, only 32 percent seek professional treatment due to access barriers. By embedding diagnostics within a virtual health ecosystem, companies are removing these hurdles and ensuring that abnormal results trigger immediate, actionable medical pathways.

Key Players Profiled in the Sperm Count Test Market:



DNA Diagnostics Center, Inc.

BioMerieux SA

Medical Electronic Systems

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Vitrolife Sweden AB

Hamilton Thorne Inc.

Artron Laboratories Inc.

Fertility Focus Ltd. MICROPTIC S.L.

Report Scope: In this report, the Global Sperm Count Test Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Sperm Count Test Market, by Technique:



Microscopy

Chromatographic Immunoassay and Colorimetric Reaction

Smartphone-based Others

Sperm Count Test Market, by End User:



Hospitals

Fertility Centers Others

Sperm Count Test Market, by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:

