Qatar Win Silver At Asian Handball Championship

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2026-01-30 04:17:32
Qatar claimed the silver medal at the 22nd Asian Men's Handball Championship in Kuwait after going down 26-29 to Bahrain in the final, a result that ended the national team's bid for a seventh consecutive continental title. Bahrain held an 14-11 advantage at halftime before Qatar mounted a strong second-half comeback to level the score at 24-24 and force overtime, but Bahrain edged ahead in extra time to secure their first-ever Asian crown. Despite the setback, Qatar confirmed qualification for the 2027 World Men's Handball Championship in Germany.

