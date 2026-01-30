Berkane Brace Powers Al Wakrah To Big Win

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Redouane Berkane scored twice as Al Wakrah routed Al Shahania 4-0 in the Qatar Stars League (QSL) at Saoud Bin Abdulrahman Stadium yesterday.

Berkane opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 21st minute and added his second early in the second half, flicking home an Ayoub Assal cross in the 51st minute.

Assal then made it 3-0 with a close-range finish two minutes after a near-miss from Berkane, who had raced through on goal but failed to hit the target.



Yusuf Abdurisag (left) celebrates his goal against Al Shahania yesterday.

Yusuf Abdurisag completed the scoring in the 64th minute, capitalising on a loose pass back to the goalkeeper to slot home between the posts.

Al Wakrah dominated the contest throughout and punished Al Shahania for defensive errors, moving to 19 points with the victory. Al Shahania remain on 11 points.

In the other match of the day, Al Arabi claimed a 4-2 win over Umm Salal at Al Khor Stadium. Pablo Sarabia opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 38th minute after Umm Salal's Abdulrahman Fayez was sent off.

Al Arabi took control after the break, as an own goal by Jean-Eudes Aholou doubled the lead in the 48th minute. Karl Toko Ekambi (58) and Isaac Lihadji (62) added further goals to make it 4-0.



Al Wakrah's Redouane Berkane (left) celebrates after scoring a goal.

Naïm Laidouni pulled one back for Umm Salal in the 69th minute, but Al Arabi were reduced to ten men in the 75th minute when Al Hashmi Al Hussain's yellow card was upgraded to red following a VAR review.

Umm Salal reduced the deficit to two in the 88th minute through Antonio Mance, who later missed a penalty in added time. The result lifted Al Arabi to 23 points, while bottom-placed Umm Salal stayed on nine.