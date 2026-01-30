Understanding And Managing Contracts To Achieve Better Results For Lawyers And Non-Lawyers Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: April 15-16, 2026)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Opportunities lie in the enhanced understanding and management of legal contracts through a comprehensive course. Delegates will master contract structure, proactive risk management, stakeholder collaboration, and liability allocation, while gaining practical skills and certifications to effectively manage and execute contracts.

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Understanding and Managing Contracts to Achieve Better Results Training Course (April 15-16, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This highly interactive programme will enable delegates to understand the different elements which make up a legally binding contract: implied terms, set in statute; and express terms, those terms negotiated between the contracting parties which amend or deviate from statute.

The course will enable delegates to learn how to break down the express terms into three categories: promise; procedural; and liability clauses, removing the complexity of reviewing a contract, as well as giving delegates a best practise methodology.

The course will guide you through making an action plan to bring together all stakeholders, internal and external, to enable the smooth running of a project with the contract at the centre acting as a pro-active risk management document, as well as a legal document.

You will learn how to identify possible areas of risk, understand how to mitigate against them, and get to grips with potential consequences if promises are broken.

You will learn how to apply a logical, systematic and comprehensive approach to reading, managing and implementing a contract so that you are confident in your role and contribution, and fully appreciate what is required of you, your team and the other contracting party(ies) to satisfy the legal obligations laid out in the contract.

Drawing on real-life experiences and using many workshop-style exercises, case studies and examples, the expert trainer will focus on giving you the necessary knowledge, tools and processes to be able to read and review contracts and make them work for you not against you.

Benefits of attending

A contracts manager has an important and, sometimes, onerous responsibility of administering an organisation's contracts in the most efficient and effective way. This practical course provides an in-depth understanding of how everybody involved in the creation and management of that contract has an active role to play in ensuring the contract adds value in providing legal protection but also clarity of understanding of obligations and liabilities, and proactive risk management.

It is important to understand the interdependency of the contracting parties - if a supplier fails, the buyer fails. The aim of this course is to ensure all stakeholders appreciate this interdependency and how to communicate and work together for the optimum outcome for all.

Whether your contracts are local, national or global by attending this programme you will:



Understand the structure of a legal contract

Boost your knowledge to understand and manage the legal obligations and requirements set out in a contract

Be confident that you are operating under a legally binding contract

Appreciate fully what has been agreed between the contracting parties and what the legal obligations and responsibilities of each are

Recognise the allocation of liability and risk between the contracting parties

Realise what the consequences will be if either party does not comply with the contract

Grasp the importance of being proactive in establishing a project plan, monitoring work and driving progress

Get to grips with the importance of the interdependency of a contracting relationship

Value the benefits of undertaking a recap at the end of a contract's life to capture lessons learned and gain from the learning curve of 'what went well' Master new skills through the use of practical exercises and case studies with feedback from the expert trainer

Practical exercises, facilitation and discussion sessions are used throughout the course to ensure delegates have a clear appreciation of the added value gained from being proactive in the planning and management of a contract. Attendees will be shown how to anticipate problems and resolve them before they become critical and potentially very costly, rather than managing the project in a reactionary manner.

Certifications:



CPD: 12 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

The course will be beneficial to all stakeholders and every member of the project and contract delivery team including:



Contracts managers

Project/bid managers and technical staff

Commercial managers

Finance managers

Business development managers

Procurement managers Contract administrators, officers and specialists

This highly experiential programme is a must-attend event if you are:



Managing the execution of commercial contracts

Accountable and/or responsible for the successful completion of contracts

Drafting and negotiating contract documents

Unclear of the obligations that contracts place legally on you and your organisation In need of a refresher on the risks associated with a project

This seminar has been designed for lawyers and non-lawyers and is presented without the use of legal jargon.

Speakers:

Catherine Hurst

Consultant & Trainer

Falconbury Ltd

Catherine Hurst is an independent commercial consultant and trainer. She was formerly a Commercial Manager at BAe Systems, following previous contract and commercial roles with GEC and Siemens, and has extensive practical experience of contract management, contract negotiation, commercial risk management and bid management.

She has been providing public training courses and in-house training courses for more than 10 years. Her success is demonstrated by the long standing relationship she has developed with numerous clients, to whom she provides regular repeats of her in-house courses.

Her training clients cross all sectors, including commercial companies, the government sector and charities. She is a highly experienced and a very popular trainer. Her style and manner of training brings the subject matter to life, making it enjoyable and easy to understand for all.

For more information about this training visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900