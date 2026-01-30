Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS


2026-01-30 04:16:20
Auction date 2026-01-30
Loan 3113
Coupon 0.125 %
ISIN-code SE0009548704
Maturity 2027-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln 200 +/- 200
Total bid volume, SEK mln 820
Volume sold, SEK mln 200
Number of bids 14
Number of accepted bids 3
Average yield 1.482 %
Lowest yield 1.480 %
Highest accepted yield 1.485 %
% accepted at highest yield 50.00


Auction date 2026-01-30
Loan 3114
Coupon 0.125 %
ISIN-code SE0013748258
Maturity 2030-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln 200 +/- 200
Total bid volume, SEK mln 1,190
Volume sold, SEK mln 200
Number of bids 24
Number of accepted bids 3
Average yield 0.981 %
Lowest yield 0.968 %
Highest accepted yield 0.987 %
% accepted at highest yield 50.00



