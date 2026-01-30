Swiss Neutrality: Your Questions Answered Part Three - SWI Swissinfo.Ch

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss neutrality isn't always easy to understand. You sent us your questions, and we've answered a selection of them. This content was published on September 17, 2025 - 10:00 1 minute

Reporter specialised in Swiss foreign affairs, with a side hustle as a sub-editor in the English Department. Previously my focus was on disinformation and fact-checks, which I still produce occasionally.



More from this aut English Departm





Where does Switzerland stand in the world? And where is it heading? I focus on current and possible future developments. After completing my studies (history, law and European studies), I worked for a time at the Swiss embassy in Athens. I have journalistic experience at home and abroad, at the local and national levels, as a freelancer and as a staff journalist. Today, it's with an international focus.



More from this aut German Departm





I oversee the distribution and social media channels for the English department and write news articles in English. I studied modern languages, English, and Russian literature, then completed an MA in international journalism in Cardiff. After that, I worked for BBC Education in Manchester for a few years before moving to Switzerland.



More from this aut English Departm

Русский ru Швейцарский нейтралитет – отвечаем на ваши вопросы. Часть третья Read more: Швейцарский нейтралитет – отвечаем на ваши вопросы. Часть т

You can find all our answers here:

More More Neutrality Swiss neutrality: your questions answered

This content was published on Sep 3, 2025 Swiss neutrality isn't always easy to understand. You sent us your questions, and we've answered a selection of them.

Read more: Swiss neutrality: your questions ans