Switzerland's Strangest Votes: From Women's Rights To Cows' Horns - SWI Swissinfo.Ch
Over the years, Swiss citizens have voted on a remarkable range of issues: from marriage laws that once restricted women's rights, to the maximum stake allowed in casinos and even whether farmers should cut off their cows' horns.
As the country prepares for its next round of votes on September 28, attention is turning to two key proposals: the introduction of an electronic proof of identity (e-ID) and the abolition of the rental tax for homeowners.More More Democracy They rejected that? Notable vote failures over the years
This content was published on Sep 16, 2016 A look at occasions in Swiss history when voters rejected an idea that, at first glance, seemed to benefit them.Read more: They rejected that? Notable vote failures over the
In the lead-up to these decisions, we've taken a look back at some of the most unusual and sometimes bizarre referendums ever held in Switzerland.
Read the full article to find out more about Switzerland's strangest votes.More More Swiss Abroad The seven weirdest Swiss votes of all time
This content was published on May 10, 2025 Absinthe, car-free Sundays and cow horns: Swiss voters have certainly had to decide on some unusual issues.Read more: The seven weirdest Swiss votes of all
Stay informed about the latest developments in Swiss politics.More More Swiss Politics Are you ready for the September 28 votes in Switzerland?
This content was published on Sep 1, 2025 Swissinfo offers a selection of explainer articles, analyses, surveys and debates to get you up to speed ahead of the September 28 ballot.Read more: Are you ready for the September 28 votes in Switzer
