Switzerland's Strangest Votes: From Women's Rights To Cows' Horns - SWI Swissinfo.Ch

Over the years, Swiss citizens have voted on a remarkable range of issues: from marriage laws that once restricted women's rights, to the maximum stake allowed in casinos and even whether farmers should cut off their cows' horns.

As the country prepares for its next round of votes on September 28, attention is turning to two key proposals: the introduction of an electronic proof of identity (e-ID) and the abolition of the rental tax for homeowners.

In the lead-up to these decisions, we've taken a look back at some of the most unusual and sometimes bizarre referendums ever held in Switzerland.

Read the full article to find out more about Switzerland's strangest votes.

Stay informed about the latest developments in Swiss politics.

