Central Ministries Procurement From Mses Crosses Rs 76,000 Cr In FY26, Exceeds 25% Mandate: Minister Karandlaje

MENAFN - KNN India)Central ministries, departments and public sector enterprises have procured goods and services worth Rs 76,106.85 cr from micro and small enterprises (MSEs) in FY26 so far, accounting for 47.38 percent of total procurement, significantly exceeding the mandated 25 percent target, the government said on Thursday.

Minister of State for MSMEs Shobha Karandlaje, in a written reply to Lok Sabha, said the figures are based on data available on the MSME Sambandh Portal as of January 27, 2026, under the Public Procurement Policy for MSEs, 2012.

Top Procuring Ministries

Among ministries and departments, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas emerged as the largest procurer from MSEs with purchases worth Rs 22,618.12 crore, followed by the Ministry of Defence at Rs 11,152.08 crore and the Ministry of Power at Rs 10,120.16 crore.

Year-wise procurement data of ministries, departments and central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) is publicly available on the MSME Sambandh portal.

Measures to Boost MSE Procurement

The minister said several initiatives have been taken to enhance procurement from MSEs. These include the launch of the MSME Sambandh Portal in December 2017 to monitor procurement performance, and close coordination with the Department of Public Enterprises and the Ministry of Finance to ensure CPSE compliance with procurement targets.

The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) platform is being actively used for public procurement, with regular follow-ups to support SC, ST and women entrepreneurs.

In addition, Vendor Development Programmes and Buyer-Seller Meets are being organised to help MSEs connect with CPSEs and other buyers, with special focus on enterprises owned by SCs, STs and women.

The government is also promoting participation of SC/ST entrepreneurs through the Special Credit Linked Capital Subsidy Scheme (SCLCSS) under the National SC-ST Hub, aimed at encouraging new enterprises and improving their capacity to participate in public procurement.

