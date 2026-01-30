Wibmo, A Payu Company Recognized Among Chartis Top 50 Leaders In Global Retail Banking Analytics Rankings 2025

Wibmo, a leading provider of innovative payment security, acquiring and issuance platforms, today announced its recognition as the 41st-ranked company in the prestigious Chartis Retail Banking Analytics 50 rankings for 2025. This achievement positions Wibmo among the elite solution providers driving transformation in the global retail banking security and analytics landscape.

The comprehensive industry evaluation assessed leading technology providers across five critical performance dimensions: breadth and coverage of analytical solutions, market impact, computational infrastructure capabilities, strategic alignment, and innovation in analytical environments. Wibmo's ranking reflects the company's strong performance in delivering advanced security and analytics solutions that address critical challenges in retail banking.

"At Wibmo, we've always believed that the best solutions emerge from truly understanding our partners' challenges – whether that's enhancing trust, streamlining digital experiences, or strengthening security frameworks," said Shailesh Paul, CEO at Wibmo. "Being recognized amongst the global top-50 reinforces our commitment to building technology that enables our banking partners to grow and serve their customers better. As the industry embraces ever-increasing digitization and AI, we're excited to continue co-creating solutions that make complex payment ecosystems reliable and secure.”

The ranking evaluation encompassed multiple functional domains crucial to modern banking operations, including retail credit analytics, fraud and risk management systems, customer behaviour analytics, AI-driven decisioning platforms, and financial optimization tools. Wibmo's inclusion highlights the company's expertise in developing solutions that address the evolving needs of digital-first banking environments. Wibmo proudly collaborates with 200+ banks across 30+ countries.

Key areas where Wibmo demonstrated excellence include:

Advanced Analytics Infrastructure: Robust computational frameworks supporting machine learning and statistical modelling

Innovation in Banking Solutions: Development of next-generation analytical platforms that address complex challenges in payments security, banking operations, and intelligent decisioning

Strategic Market Positioning: Strong alignment between technological capabilities and market needs

Comprehensive Platform Coverage: Broad functionality addressing multiple aspects of payments and banking security, operations, and growth

The retail banking analytics sector represents a highly competitive and rapidly evolving market space, with increasing demand for sophisticated solutions that can handle real-time decision-making, fraud prevention, and customer personalization. Financial institutions are increasingly seeking partners who can provide integrated analytics platforms that combine multiple functional capabilities within unified technological ecosystems.

Wibmo's recognition comes at a time when retail banking institutions are prioritizing investments in advanced analytics to enhance customer experiences, optimize risk management, and improve operational efficiency. The company's solutions enable banks to leverage data-driven insights for credit decisions, fraud detection, customer acquisition strategies, and pricing optimization.

The ranking methodology employed rigorous evaluation criteria, with emphasis placed on vendors demonstrating broader platform capabilities, foundational innovation in analytics tools, sophisticated decisioning frameworks, and effective ecosystem integration strategies. Companies were scored based on their contributions to advancing the retail banking analytics industry and their ability to deliver comprehensive solutions addressing multiple banking functions.

About the Ranking

The Retail Banking Analytics 50 represents an authoritative assessment of solution providers serving the retail banking analytics market. The evaluation process considers factors including technological innovation, market impact, platform comprehensiveness, and strategic positioning within the evolving financial services landscape.

About Wibmo | PayU

Wibmo, a PayU company, operates across entities in India, the US, and Indonesia. As a global full-stack PayTech company and an industry leader in payment security and digital payments in emerging markets, Wibmo stands out for its innovation and impact.

In addition to being India's largest authentication service provider in one of the leading digital payment markets globally, Wibmo offers comprehensive fraud and risk management solutions, digital financial services, prepaid solutions, and a broad range of merchant-acquiring services.