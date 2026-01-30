Duroflex Introduces The Next Generation Of Sleep Tech In India With Airboosttm

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India A science-led innovation, AirboostTM by Duroflex designed to deliver deep, restorative sleep by addressing three fundamental pillars of recovery:

Pressure: Airboost's air-matrix structure distributes body weight across 1 lakh+ micro-support points, reducing peak pressure and supporting spinal alignment.

Breathability: Designed to enable 3 times more continuous airflow vs existing mattresses in the market, Airboost minimises heat build-up through the night.

Energy restoration: Rapid responsiveness of Airboost reduces the energy required to roll over, supporting deeper sleep cycles and overnight recovery.

Duroflex Airboost has been exclusively approved by the National Health Academy for effective spinal support and back pain reduction.

The Indian Society of Sleep Research recommends Airboost for enhanced Slow Wave Sleep (Deep Sleep) in India The collection is available through Duroflex Experience Centers pan-India, select retail channels and online at pages/Airboost-mattress

Airboost by Duroflex featuring Virat Kohli

Watch the explainer film here:



Duroflex AirboostTM I Latest in Sleep Tech

Duroflex, one of India's leading sleep and comfort solutions brands, announces the launch of the AirboostTM Series, a sleep science-led material innovation for the Indian mattress category. The proprietary AirboostTM is built with an open matrix fibre structure offering 3X breathability, and introduces a fundamentally different approach to sleep technology in an industry long defined by foam density, coir firmness and spring counts.



Engineered to adapt hyper-locally to the human body, AirboostTM with 1 lakh+ independent micro-support points continuously contours to the shape and movement of the body while sleeping, helping distribute the body's pressure evenly. Its 3D open-air structured design enables uninterrupted airflow from all directions, supporting effective heat dissipation away from the body. This temperature regulation is increasingly recognised as critical to sleep quality in India's hot and humid climate.



After testing various branded mattresses available in India, Duroflex AirboostTM has been exclusively approved by the National Health Authority (NHA) for its ability to support spinal health and the Indian Society for Sleep Research (ISSR) for enabling enhanced N3 sleep (also known as Slow Wave Sleep), the stage of sleep which focuses on physical recovery, tissue repair and immune strengthening of the body. This sleep innovation reinforces Duroflex's Designed to De-Stress philosophy - using sleep science to solve unmet consumer needs across the sleep and comfort ecosystem.



In India, demanding work schedules, rising lifestyle stress, and environmental factors such as heat and humidity continue to compromise sleep quality. Postural adaptation, temperature regulation and overnight energy restoration play a crucial role in supporting deep restorative sleep. AirboostTM is designed to address these three fundamental sleep requirements simultaneously - in ways that the current mattress offerings in the market struggle to achieve.



Speaking on the launch, Sridhar Balakrishnan, CEO, Duroflex Limited said,“For six decades, Duroflex has been guided by a consumer-first principle, creating solutions that address real problems. We are the makers of Duropedic®, the first ever mattress approved by doctors at NHA and trusted by elite athletes like Virat Kohli, Neuma - India's first firmness adjustable mattress, and Wave Kinect, a smart bed compatible mattress.”



He added,“Sleep is one of the most important health investments, yet material innovation in the mattress segment was long overdue. AirboostTM, our Make-In-India technology, disrupts traditional foam-and-coir approaches with over 1 lakh Airknit fibres by working with the body's natural physiology. It reduces effort in regulating temperature, maintaining posture, and re-energising during the night. Every fibre, every design choice, is aimed at helping the body truly de-stress and wake up feeling restored. With our new, one-of-its-kind manufacturing facility in Hosur now fully operational, we are confident Airboost will find relevance with Indian consumers seeking deeper, more restorative sleep.”



Developed as part of Duroflex's long-term focus on sleep science and material innovation, AirboostTM reflects a broader shift towards rethinking how mattresses are built for modern lifestyles. As sleep research increasingly establishes connections between sleep quality and long-term health outcomes, materials that can measurably improve sleep architecture play a larger role towards healthier lifestyles.



The AirboostTM range is available in multiple variants under the Duropedic portfolio, offering different comfort configurations and thickness options. The collection is available through Duroflex Experience Centers pan-India, select retail channels and online at pages/Airboost-mattress.



About Duroflex

Duroflex, one of the three largest mattress companies in India, offers a wide range of premium mattresses, sofas, recliners and sleep accessories with 60 years of experience and innovation. Backed by research, the brand today offers sleep and comfort solutions for consumers across the country. Its mattress range - Duropedic, one of India's leading ranges of orthopaedic mattresses – has been recommended by doctors at the NHA.



The brand has an extensive retail distribution network of 73 COCO stores and 5000+ trade partners. With an expanding footprint and strengthened omni-channel presence, Duroflex is introducing solutions in sleep and furniture technology to elevate modern living. The product portfolio has been envisioned to ensure that our customers are provided with quality sleep and comfort solutions.



To know more visit - and | Follow us on @duroflexworld and @sleepyheadhq.