Two Thirds Of Brits Want Greater Government Action To Help Healthier Food Choices

Two thirds of Brits are in favour of greater government action to support healthier food choices, according to research.

A study of 5,000 UK adults and 200 dieticians and nutritionists found the majority of experts believe consumers are overwhelmed by conflicting nutrition information (91 per cent).

And nine in 10 (88 per cent) of them believe most people don't understand what ultra processed foods (UPFs) are.

This is most concerning for Gen Z, who use TikTok as their primary source of health and nutrition information (19 per cent), despite only 18 per cent of them trusting the platform.

And while 72 per cent of consumers believe processed food is unhealthy and nearly half (47 per cent) actively avoid UPFs, they simultaneously seek out fortified products.

As an example, 45 per cent are more likely to buy foods high in protein or fibre, which require some level of processing.

There is no universally agreed definition of UPFs among scientists and academics, and this terminology creates unhelpful confusion for shoppers.

Danone North Europe is urging policymakers to work with industry, NGOs and health professionals to provide consumers with a clear definition of healthy food to end consumer confusion.

This call comes as research from the company's inaugural report, Consumed: Nutritional Behaviour Index [], reveals widespread uncertainty among consumers about what defines food as 'healthy'.

James Mayer, president of Danone North Europe, said:“While the NHS 10-year plan rightly places a greater emphasis on the link between good nutrition and better health outcomes, we're concerned other recent policy proposals including the Government's proposal to make further changes to the UK's nutrition classification system may add to consumer confusion.

“Industry has invested heavily in product reformulation – reducing fat, salt, and sugar to offer consumers healthier choices at the checkout. If those same products are suddenly reclassified as 'unhealthy', it undermines that effort and sends mixed messages to consumers.

“At Danone, we are committed to providing health through food and are proud that we've worked to ensure over 90 per cent of our products are non-HFSS.

“We encourage the Government to work with industry, NGOs and health professionals to ensure current and future policies build on progress, not slow it down it.”

Niamh Brannelly, head of nutrition and science communication, added:“Focusing on the amount of processing, rather than a product's nutritional value, is creating unnecessary confusion.

“Products enriched with fibre, protein, vitamins, and minerals play an important role in a balanced diet and shouldn't be categorised as 'unhealthy' alongside those high in added fats and sugars.

“By not providing clear and consistent advice grounded in nutritional value, we risk making it harder for consumers to make healthier choices. It is important that we work across industry to deliver policy and advice that makes it easy for consumers to distinguish healthier foods.”