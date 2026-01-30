Times Square And The Eiffel Tower Are The Hardest Places To Get A Decent Photo

Times Square, the Eiffel Tower and the Trevi Fountain have been named the hardest places to get a decent photo – because other tourists constantly get in the way.

A poll of 2,000 adults found 27 per cent admitted to waking up earlier than 6am to beat the crowds at popular tourist spots to get a decent picture.

With the Mona Lisa, the Colosseum and even Buckingham Palace also cited as near-impossible locations to capture an Instagram-worthy and crowd-free shot.

It also emerged one in five travellers have queued longer than an hour for photos in certain spots, with the Taj Mahal, in India, taking the most time.

Annika Bizon for Samsung, which commissioned the research to highlight Galaxy AI on the S25 Series, said:“Everyone wants to travel home with a photo that represents their incredible trip to some of the wonders of the world, but capturing the perfect snap can sometimes be near impossible.

“Galaxy AI features like Generative Edit can help time-strapped travellers who would prefer not to have to wake up before 5am to queue for a photo, with just a speedy tap removing any unwanted guests.”

The study also found 21 per cent have gone back to visit a big site because they weren't able to get a good enough snap the first time around.

With others deemed difficult to photograph without countless passersby including The Great Wall of China, and Niagara Falls.

More than four in 10 (42 per cent) say it is a priority they get the perfect photo for social media when travelling.

And 46 per cent wish they were better at editing the photos they take, with 55 per cent bemoaning how hard it is to cut random people out of theirs.

While 21 per cent 'hate' when their snaps get photobombed by other people minding their own business who appear in the background of shots.

One in five of those who have had a picture of themselves in front of a worldly sight have even told someone off for getting in the way of the lens, with 70 per cent feeling frustrated.

TOP 10 TOURIST HOTSPOTS HARDEST TO GET A 'CLEAN' PHOTO OF:

1. Times Square – New York City, USA

2. Eiffel Tower – Paris, France

3. Trevi Fountain – Rome, Italy

4. The Mona Lisa – Louvre Museum, Paris, France

5. Buckingham Palace – London, UK

6. Taj Mahal – Agra, India

7. The Colosseum – Rome, Italy

8. Great Wall of China (Badaling section) – Beijing, China

9. Niagara Falls – USA

10. Shibuya Crossing – Tokyo, Japan