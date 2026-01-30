Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cryptonewsbreaks Beeline Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE) To Present At Centurion One Capital Bahamas Summit


2026-01-30 04:03:51
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Beeline Holdings (NASDAQ: BLNE), a digital mortgage platform, announced it will present at the Centurion One Capital 3rd Annual Bahamas Summit on Oct. 28–29, 2025, at the Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel in Nassau. CEO Nick Liuzza will deliver the company presentation and attend investor meetings, while COO Jess Kennedy and CFO Christopher Moe will join a panel discussion. Liuzza said Beeline is well-positioned for strong growth in 2026 and looks forward to showcasing the company's progress and vision to global growth investors at the invitation-only event.

To view the full press release, visit

About Beeline Holdings, Inc.

Beeline Holdings, Inc. is a trailblazing mortgage fintech transforming the way people access property financing. Through its fully digital, AI-powered platform, Beeline delivers a faster, smarter path to home loans-whether for primary residences or investment properties. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Beeline is reshaping mortgage origination with speed, simplicity, and transparency at its core.

