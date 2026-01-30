Moehe Honours 65 Nurseries With 'My Flag Is Shield'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education organised the third edition of the“My Flag Is White” initiative, as part of its efforts to enhance safety and security standards in nurseries and ensure the provision of a safe and stable educational environment for children in early childhood.

The event was attended by around 300 participants, including licence holders, nursery directors, and education specialists. During the ceremony, 65 nurseries were honoured with the“My Flag Is White Shield,” the third and highest level of the award.

The honour is granted to nurseries that have maintained records free of violations and official warnings for three consecutive years.

This recognition is based on supervision and monitoring reports issued by the Ministry's Nursery Affairs Department, which applies a graduated classification system