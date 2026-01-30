403
Afghanistan Take On Ireland In U-19 Cricket World Cup Today
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan will face Ireland today (Friday) in the second round of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup.
The tournament's One-Day matches are currently being held in Zimbabwe and Namibia.
According to the Afghanistan Cricket Board, the match will start at 12:00 PM local time.
In their first second-round match, Afghanistan lost to Sri Lanka.
