Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
870 People Prevented From Illegal Travel To Iran From Herat

870 People Prevented From Illegal Travel To Iran From Herat


2026-01-30 04:01:31
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): At least 870 people were prevented from illegal travel and human trafficking to Iran, the 207th Al-Farooq Army Corps said.

According to the statement from the corps, during regular operations last week, battalions of the 10th Border Brigade identified and detained 870 individuals attempting to cross the Herat border into Iran illegally.

The source added that, following initial investigations, the detainees were handed over to the relevant authorities for legal processing. These actions are part of ongoing efforts to secure the borders and combat human trafficking.

sa

MENAFN30012026000174011037ID1110672263



Pajhwok Afghan News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search