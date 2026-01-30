870 People Prevented From Illegal Travel To Iran From Herat

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): At least 870 people were prevented from illegal travel and human trafficking to Iran, the 207th Al-Farooq Army Corps said.

According to the statement from the corps, during regular operations last week, battalions of the 10th Border Brigade identified and detained 870 individuals attempting to cross the Herat border into Iran illegally.

The source added that, following initial investigations, the detainees were handed over to the relevant authorities for legal processing. These actions are part of ongoing efforts to secure the borders and combat human trafficking.

